Russia’s Foreign Ministry has expressed regret over the United Nations (UN) Security Council’s continued inability to halt violence in Gaza following the United States’ seventh veto of a ceasefire resolution since the conflict escalated in October 2023.

The Russian Foreign Ministry described the UN Security Council’s failure to stop fighting and bloodshed as “deeply regrettable and disappointing” in a statement published on its official website Friday.

The Security Council’s 10,000th meeting on Thursday failed to adopt a resolution calling for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, hostage releases, and unconditional lifting of humanitarian aid restrictions, with the United States vetoing the measure despite affirmative votes by all other 14 members.

The resolution specifically demanded an “immediate, unconditional and permanent ceasefire in Gaza respected by all parties,” release of all captives held by Hamas and other groups, and removal of restrictions on humanitarian aid into the enclave.

United States officials justified the veto by arguing the resolution did not sufficiently condemn Hamas, continuing Washington’s pattern of blocking Gaza-related measures at the UN’s most powerful body.

Russia’s delegate emphasized that “there will be no breakthrough” as long as Washington “does not change the lens through which it regards the crisis in Gaza”, highlighting growing international frustration with American diplomatic positions.

The Russian Foreign Ministry reiterated Moscow’s consistent stance on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, condemning the Hamas attack of October 7, 2023, while insisting the incident cannot justify collective punishment of Palestinian civilians or broader regional warfare.

Russia supports an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, hostage releases, and unhindered humanitarian access to the enclave, positioning itself alongside the international majority favoring immediate conflict resolution.

The veto underscored growing international isolation of Washington and Tel Aviv, coming days after the UN General Assembly overwhelmingly endorsed a resolution supporting a two-state solution.

The Security Council meeting occurred following another thwarted ceasefire attempt, with outgoing Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process Tor Wennesland expressing deep frustration over failed efforts to broker peace.

Moscow emphasized that genuine regional peace and security remain impossible without just settlement of the Palestinian issue and fulfillment of legitimate Palestinian rights and aspirations.

The resolution was spearheaded by the Security Council’s non-permanent members despite the looming threat of another US veto, demonstrating sustained international commitment to Gaza ceasefire efforts.

The veto sparked protests outside UN headquarters in New York, reflecting growing public pressure for international action to end the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

Russia’s criticism highlights deepening divisions within the Security Council over Middle East policy, with permanent members increasingly at odds over appropriate responses to the ongoing conflict.

The diplomatic deadlock continues as humanitarian organizations report deteriorating conditions in Gaza, with restricted aid access and ongoing military operations affecting civilian populations.

International observers note the Security Council’s paralysis undermines the UN’s credibility as a global peacekeeping institution, particularly regarding one of the world’s most closely watched conflicts.

The pattern of US vetoes has prompted calls for Security Council reform, with critics arguing that individual permanent members should not be able to block overwhelming international consensus on humanitarian issues.

Russia’s statement reflects broader international frustration with American diplomatic positions on the Middle East, particularly regarding Palestinian rights and territorial sovereignty.

The diplomatic impasse occurs amid ongoing military operations and humanitarian challenges that have persisted since the October 2023 escalation of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Recent polling indicates growing global support for immediate ceasefire measures, placing the United States increasingly at odds with international public opinion on Gaza policy.

The Security Council’s failure to act effectively on Gaza adds to concerns about the UN system’s capacity to address contemporary global conflicts and humanitarian crises.

Russia’s criticism of US veto power usage echoes similar complaints from other nations regarding permanent member privileges that can override broad international consensus on critical issues.