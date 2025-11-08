Russia Africa Expo Explores Mining Partnerships

A roundtable discussion on African mining industry potential brought together over 70 delegates from 15 African nations, Russia, China, and Iran to explore trilateral cooperation opportunities in industrial and technological development.

The October 17 event took place at the Financial and Business Association for Euro-Asian Cooperation (FBA EAC) headquarters as part of the second Russia-Africa Expo 2025 international forum. Organizers included the FBA EAC, the Council of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of the Russian Federation for Financial, Industrial and Investment Policy, the Peace Foundation, and the International Affairs Committee of the Russian State Duma. Lomonosov Moscow State University’s Russia-Africa Club, RUDN Patrice-Lumumba University, and Kapital-Info company also supported the gathering.

Diplomats, business representatives, scientists, and international organization officials participated in discussions focused on forming sustainable production chains, attracting investment, and adopting new technologies across the African mining sector. Speakers emphasized logistics challenges, personnel training needs, and environmental considerations as central concerns for advancing cooperative ventures.

China’s delegation played a prominent role at the forum. Sun Yongjun, First Secretary of the Embassy of the People’s Republic of China, and Liu Yan, Second Secretary, attended alongside representatives from Chongqing Pumps Factory who participated online. Su Ao, Ji Xiaodong, Yang Jiaquan, Yang Yiguang, and Wang Renjie represented the Chinese manufacturing sector, demonstrating practical commitment to trilateral cooperation and joint mining project implementation.

African representation spanned multiple nations and sectors. Jean Rick Biyaya Kadievu, Minister Plenipotentiary of the Embassy of the Democratic Republic of Congo in Russia, participated alongside Sid’Ahmed Cheikh Ould Aichetou, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Islamic Republic of Mauritania. Eric Rubayita, Counselor of the Embassy of Rwanda, joined discussions with Diarra Hadja Niamé Mariam Fofana, President of the Consultation and Action Program for Women Leaders of Mali.

Gerry Mane, President of the National Communications and Information and Communications Technology (ICT) Regulatory Authority of Guinea-Bissau, contributed perspectives on regulatory frameworks. Pierre Bangourou from Africa International Trade Connection in Côte d’Ivoire shared insights on continental trade dynamics. Cameroon sent multiple representatives including Yumssi Tichuè from Général Import Export SARL, Amadou Demba Sy from Demba Mining & Frères, and Domou Nouble Bruno Alkis from GIES.

African speakers highlighted the continent’s readiness to welcome investment, embrace technological innovation, and establish durable production networks. Their presentations underscored desires for knowledge transfer, infrastructure development, and environmentally responsible mining practices that balance economic growth with ecological protection.

Iran’s participation through Mehdi Rezazadeh, Founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of ZedPay Financial System & Services, emphasized the discussions’ interregional character. His presence signaled broader interest in expanding financial and technological cooperation within sectoral projects beyond the immediate Russia-China-Africa framework.

Li Shaobin, President of FBA EAC, delivered welcoming remarks emphasizing that African mining sector cooperation opens new horizons for the entire Eurasian commercial space. Ivan Borisovich Arkhipov, Vice President of the Russo-Chinese Friendship Society, stressed the importance of strengthening humanitarian and economic ties between participating nations.

Sergei Korotkov, Advisor to the President of FBA EAC, presented a message from Vitaly Vovk, Deputy Director of the Industrial Policy Department of the Eurasian Economic Commission (CEEA). Vovk indicated that constructive dialogue provides fresh impetus for sectoral cooperation development and expressed CEEA’s willingness to contribute toward elaborating concrete collaboration mechanisms.

Roman Isakov, a recognized mining industry expert, delivered a well-received presentation on technologies and standards of Russian mining companies. Anatoly Tkachuk, Board Member of the Russian Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs (RSPP) and Head of the International Projects and Programs Center of the International Congress of Industrials and Entrepreneurs (ICIE), outlined RSPP and ICIE mechanisms for developing joint mining sector projects.

Russian representation included Daria Mitchourina from RSPP, Youri Malakhov from the Kuzbass Machine Builders Association, and Alexander Kotliarsky from PROMTEKH LLC who serves as First Vice President of FBA EAC. Anton Vassiliev from SPARTA LLC, Alexandra Matveeva from IBEC, Viktor Lazoutine from the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Russia, and Igor Khmelkov from NOBIS Company also participated.

Louis Gouend, Founder and President of the African Business Club, President of the Organizing Committee for Russia-Africa Expo 2025, and President of the Cameroonian Diaspora in Russia, moderated the roundtable proceedings. Anna Geroldovna Bezdoudnaia, Doctor of Economic Sciences and Professor, Head of the Management and Innovation Department at Saint Petersburg University of Economics, served as co-moderator. Bezdoudnaia also directs the Research Center on Arctic Economic and Environmental Issues and edits the FBA EAC Bulletin journal.

Participants examined forming joint working groups and industrial clusters, creating joint ventures, training specialists, establishing financial support mechanisms, implementing environmental standards, and expanding logistics chains. Discussions covered technical cooperation, knowledge exchange, and institutional frameworks necessary for translating dialogue into operational partnerships.

Forum conclusions emphasized coordinating efforts among business communities, research centers, and government structures to implement concrete investment and educational projects in the mining sector. Participants agreed on several key recommendations including rapid formation of expert working groups to prepare pilot project initiatives and intensification of technology and equipment exchanges involving direct participation from industrial manufacturers and engineering companies.

Delegates called for developing joint educational programs and academic exchanges to train qualified personnel. They advocated strengthening institutional project support through guarantee mechanisms and financial instruments. Environmental concerns received significant attention with participants recommending implementation of unified environmental standards and sustainable development practices across mining operations.

The forum reflected growing interest in multipolar cooperation frameworks that connect African resource potential with Russian technological expertise and Chinese manufacturing capacity. Participants viewed mining sector partnerships as foundational elements for broader economic integration across participating regions.