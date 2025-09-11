Rural Bank Posts Remarkable Turnaround with 138% Profit Surge

Asawinso Rural Bank has achieved a dramatic financial turnaround, recording 138% profit growth and moving from negative to positive capital adequacy ratio in 2024, demonstrating resilience amid challenging economic conditions.

The Western North Region-based financial institution reported profit before tax of GH¢1.85 million for 2024, compared to GH¢776,000 in 2023, while significantly improving its capital adequacy ratio from negative 5.37% to positive 0.37%.

Board Chairman Anokye Asare announced the impressive results during the bank’s 39th Annual General Meeting in Sefwi Asawinso on Saturday, highlighting comprehensive growth across all key financial indicators.

The bank’s total assets expanded by 115% from approximately GH¢55.3 million to GH¢119 million, while deposits increased by 111% to reach GH¢117 million. Investments surged by 161% from GH¢32.6 million to approximately GH¢85 million.

Total loans and advances grew by 58% from GH¢11.7 million to approximately GH¢18.5 million, reflecting increased lending activity despite the challenging macroeconomic environment.

The performance comes as Ghana’s banking sector showcased growth in assets, profitability, deposits and improvement in capital adequacy in 2024, though rising non-performing loans underscore the need for enhanced credit risk management.

The turnaround occurs against a backdrop of Ghana’s economic resilience in 2024, with real GDP growth reaching 5.7% compared to expected 3.1%, supported by improvements in agriculture, mining and digital innovation.

However, regulatory restrictions prevented the bank from declaring dividends for 2024, as previous losses had eroded stated capital. Bank of Ghana directives require capital restoration before dividend distributions can resume.

ARB Apex Bank representatives congratulated the institution for exceptional performance, particularly the capital adequacy improvement from negative to positive territory. The Bank of Ghana’s prudential benchmark for capital adequacy stands at 10%, indicating continued regulatory focus on this metric.

Chief Executive Officer Kwasi Ameyaw outlined ambitious expansion plans, including a new branch in Sefwi Dwenase to deepen outreach and accessibility. The bank targets becoming the most efficiently managed rural bank in Ghana by 2028.

Strategic goals include achieving stated capital exceeding GH¢2 million, shareholder value of GH¢21 million, and total assets of GH¢284 million by 2028, representing significant scaling from current levels.

Founded in 1983, Asawinso Rural Bank operates under the Banking Act 2004 and currently serves the Western North Region through five branches.

The bank has maintained corporate social responsibility initiatives, including scholarships for shareholders’ children, while encouraging increased share ownership to benefit from these programs.

Agency banking implementation represents a new revenue opportunity, with ARB Apex Bank completing the pilot phase and encouraging rural banks to deploy third-party Point of Sale devices for enhanced customer convenience.

Ghana’s banking regulations under Basel II/III framework require minimum capital adequacy ratio of 17.4%, highlighting the regulatory journey ahead for Asawinso Rural Bank despite its positive momentum.

The bank’s remarkable recovery demonstrates the potential for rural financial institutions to achieve sustainable growth through prudent management and strategic positioning, even in challenging economic environments.

Management emphasized continued focus on developing need-based products for customers while implementing measures to ensure positive growth and strategic plan achievement.

The performance positions Asawinso Rural Bank as a success story within Ghana’s rural banking sector, which plays crucial roles in financial inclusion and rural economic development across the country.