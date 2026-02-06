Rural Bank Overhaul Risks Undermining Depositor Trust, Specialist Warns

The Bank of Ghana confronts mounting pressure to execute its microfinance sector transformation with precision, as industry specialists caution that implementation missteps could destabilise institutions that have spent years rebuilding public confidence following the 2017-2019 financial crisis.

The regulator issued comprehensive reforms on January 27, 2026, requiring existing rural banks to convert into Community Banks by March 31, 2026, while institutions seeking independent microfinance bank status must raise at least GH¢50 million by December 31, 2026.

Joseph Akossey, Executive Director of Proven Trusted Solutions, acknowledged the reforms address legitimate structural weaknesses but emphasised that execution will determine whether the changes strengthen or weaken sector stability.

Rural and Community Banks (RCBs) have demonstrated measurable recovery since the financial clean-up. Multiple institutions have returned to the Ghana Club 100 rankings, reflecting improved asset quality, profitability and deposit expansion. One rural bank recorded deposits approaching GH¢2.3 billion in 2025, indicating renewed depositor confidence.

Akossey warned that poor execution could unsettle a sub-sector that has only recently regained public trust, noting that confidence, once damaged, demands considerable time and investment to restore.

The revised framework establishes four institutional categories: Microfinance Banks, Community Banks, Credit Unions and Last Mile Providers. Community Banks must maintain GH¢5 million in minimum capital, while new urban Community Banks require GH¢10 million. Credit Unions with total assets of at least GH¢60 million will come under direct Bank of Ghana supervision from the second quarter of 2026.

Akossey cautioned that some institutions may attempt compliance by converting retained earnings into share capital, a strategy that introduces no fresh liquidity and may dilute earnings per share while creating tax obligations on bonus shares. He urged rural banks to pursue active capital mobilisation by attracting new investors and encouraging existing shareholders to deepen stakes, rather than awaiting regulatory deadlines.

A persistent challenge involves funds trapped in defunct financial institutions following the clean-up. Some RCBs impaired these investments, weakening reserves and constraining recapitalisation capacity. Akossey argued that expediting the release of such funds would immediately strengthen balance sheets and reduce pressure on otherwise viable institutions.

He referenced the Ghana Amalgamated Trust (GAT), which supported solvent but undercapitalised indigenous banks during the clean-up, suggesting a comparable mechanism could assist merged RCBs that remain profitable despite capital constraints. Recent unaudited results indicate sector capacity for such support, with some rural banks recording profits exceeding GH¢90 million and others surpassing GH¢200 million.

Communication emerges as a central concern. While the Bank of Ghana has initiated public education efforts including televised documentaries, Akossey warned these may not reach the core clientele of microfinance institutions. Rural banking customers typically operate in informal settings where information spreads rapidly but is often distorted by speculation rather than official messaging.

He called for sustained, multilingual communication across radio, community platforms and frontline banking personnel to prevent misinformation from undermining reform objectives.

Institutions face several compliance pathways under the new framework. They can recapitalise independently, pursue mergers or acquisitions, transfer portfolios to stronger operators, or exit through regulated winding-down processes. Operators must notify the central bank of their chosen path by June 30, 2026 and submit progress reports by September 30, 2026. Institutions failing to act within these deadlines risk sanctions, including operational restrictions.

The reformed ARB Apex Bank Limited will provide expanded shared services across Microfinance Banks, Community Banks and licensed Credit Unions, including emergency liquidity support, reserve management, cheque clearing and common digital infrastructure.

RCBs remain essential financial intermediaries in communities where larger commercial banks perceive limited commercial viability. Any disruption to their operations could widen financial exclusion and weaken credit flows to agriculture, small enterprises and households.

“Confidence is the invisible capital of rural banking,” Akossey said. “Once it is lost, no amount of regulation can replace it.”