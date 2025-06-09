Rural Bank Directors Earn Corporate Governance Certification in Ghana

Directors from Ghana’s rural banks have completed a specialized Corporate Governance Certification training program organized by the National Council of the Association of Rural Banks – Ghana.

The intensive session, held recently in Kumasi, strengthened governance standards and leadership capabilities within the rural banking sector. Industry experts, financial analysts, and governance specialists led the training, delivering instruction on regulatory compliance, risk management, ethical leadership, and strategic decision-making.

Participants engaged in interactive sessions designed to provide practical tools for enhancing transparency, accountability, and operational efficiency in their institutions. The National Council partnered with ARB Apex Bank PLC for the program, utilizing facilitators from the National Banking College. This initiative forms part of a series mandated under Ghana’s Corporate Governance Directive 2021 and the Banks and Specialized Deposit-Taking Institutions Act 2016 (Act 930).

National President of the Association of Rural Banks, Eric Appiah, emphasized the critical importance of robust corporate governance for the stability and growth of rural financial institutions. “Effective governance structures are vital to the success of every organization,” Appiah stated during the event. He clarified that the training transcends mere statutory compliance, serving as a strategic platform providing directors with essential knowledge for oversight in governance, risk management, financial stewardship, and regulatory compliance.

Appiah highlighted the direct impact of bank leadership on millions of Ghanaians relying on these institutions for secure financial services. The National Council acknowledged the Bank of Ghana for its ongoing guidance in prioritizing governance within the rural and community bank subsector.

Executive Director Solomon Amankwah, in his opening address, reinforced the crucial economic role of rural banks in serving underserved communities. He noted that equipping leaders with advanced governance skills is fundamental to promoting financial inclusion and improving access to credit for small businesses and rural dwellers.

Participants indicated the knowledge gained would significantly benefit their banks, underscoring the necessity of continuous governance education to navigate regulatory changes and enhance institutional performance. This certification program marks a key step in fortifying Ghana’s rural banking sector, ensuring directors possess the expertise to lead confidently within an evolving financial landscape, crucial for supporting local economic development and stability through wider financial inclusion.