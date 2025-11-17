RUPAG Welcomes 2026 Budget Policy Restricting Raw Rubber Exports

The Rubber Processors Association of Ghana (RUPAG) has applauded the Government of Ghana for announcing a landmark policy in the 2026 Budget that restricts the export of raw rubber under the Feed the Industry Programme.

The Association described the move, contained in paragraph 1028 of the budget statement, as a bold and strategic intervention that addresses long-standing challenges affecting the country’s rubber industry.

According to RUPAG, the uncontrolled export of raw rubber over the last decade — which peaked in the last four years — diverted critical raw materials from local processors, weakened factory operations, caused job losses, and led to major foreign exchange leakages.

“The policy direction outlined in the 2026 Budget represents a critical and timely intervention necessary to protect the domestic industry and realign the natural rubber value chain with Ghana’s long-term national development objectives,” the statement said.

Industrial Boost and Economic Gains

RUPAG said the new policy will ensure consistent supply of raw materials to local factories, boost industrial growth, and help the country reap greater value from rubber processing rather than export.

The Association highlighted several expected national gains, including:

Stabilising raw material supply

Restoring factory capacity and securing industry investments

Protecting over 70,000 rural livelihoods

Supporting repayment of more than GHS 650 million in outgrower loans

Increasing foreign exchange retention and tax revenue

Supporting government’s industrial transformation and 24-Hour Economy agenda

Plan to Increase Production

RUPAG reaffirmed its commitment to work with government to boost raw rubber production from 100,000 to 250,000 tons by 2035. Its support programme will include:

Planting 10,000 hectares per year with high-yield planting materials

Strengthening budwood gardens and nurseries

Improved technical support and extension services

Adoption of sustainable farm management practices

Enhanced incomes through carbon credits and compliance premiums

A Turning Point

The Association emphasized that the policy marks “a turning point for the sector” and aligns with Ghana’s broader value addition and industrialisation agenda.

“RUPAG commends the Government for taking this historic and forward-looking decision,” the statement concluded, pledging full support to ensure effective implementation and long-term sectoral growth.