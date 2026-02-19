Runway, Race Track and Real Life Collide in Volspoed

South Africa’s most unconventional motorsport couple swapped professional lanes in the seventh episode of Volspoed, the Showmax reality series that has been quietly building one of the most compelling character studies on African screens since it launched on 6 January 2026.

In an episode that aired on Tuesday, 17 February on DStv Channel 103, Ronette Marx moved to the centre of the story while her husband, endurance racing driver Antonie Marx, was pinned to the paddock. Ronette walked the runway for celebrated South African fashion designer Hangwani Nengovhela’s RUBICON Collection at South African Fashion Week, and on the same day launched her luxury aesthetics clinic, Age Zero Aesthetics, in Bryanston, Sandton. The dual achievement represented one of the most significant professional milestones of her career, unfolding entirely without Antonie present.

Antonie, meanwhile, was stuck in qualifying at Kyalami Race Track, navigating a race delay that made it impossible for him to attend either of his wife’s major events. The tension that surfaced on camera as that reality set in gave Episode 7 an emotional weight that has become characteristic of the series at its best.

Volspoed has distinguished itself by showing the often unseen side of racing, including logistics, coordination, emotional strain, and teamwork, while making the case that motorsport in South Africa is not reserved for a privileged few. Episode 7 extends that argument into the personal domain, using the Marx couple’s conflicting schedules as a lens through which to examine what it costs, practically and emotionally, to pursue two demanding careers inside a single marriage.

Ronette is a former Miss South Africa Top 12 finalist and international model who built her early career in Mumbai, where she worked on Bollywood film productions, music videos, and television presenting. She returned to South Africa, married Antonie, and now manages the team’s media, public relations, and event production in addition to running Age Zero Aesthetics, a luxury boutique laser clinic operating under the medical supervision of Dr. Louisa Albertyn. Antonie began racing at age 15, entered the BMW series in 2016, and moved to the Mobil 1 V8 Supercars in 2019 before assembling his current outfit, Motorrenne Span, to compete in the South African Endurance Series.

The eight-part series, whose Afrikaans title translates to “full speed,” was created and executive produced by Carl Martin and draws partial inspiration from the Formula One documentary franchise Drive to Survive. It has been praised for portraying South African motorsport with rare authenticity, capturing not just the speed but the financial exposure, mechanical failure, and family sacrifice that define the sport at the grass-roots level.

Episode 7 of Volspoed is streaming now on Showmax. New episodes air every Tuesday on DStv Channel 103.