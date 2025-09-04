Ruling Party Official Blames NPP Leadership for Akwatia By-Election Loss

The ruling National Democratic Congress has attributed the opposition New Patriotic Party’s defeat in Ghana’s recent Akwatia by-election to internal candidate selection failures, claiming the opposition party undermined its own electoral prospects through poor strategic choices.

NDC Deputy General Secretary Mustapha Gbande alleged that NPP leadership imposed an unsuitable candidate while sidelining more qualified aspirants, creating conditions for electoral defeat in the closely watched parliamentary contest.

The September 2, 2025 by-election saw NDC candidate Bernard Baidoo secure victory with 18,199 votes, defeating NPP’s Solomon Asumadu who received 15,235 votes. The contest filled a vacancy created by the death of incumbent MP Ernest Kumi.

Speaking on Channel One television, Gbande claimed the NPP recognized from the outset that their candidate selection strategy would lead to electoral failure. He suggested that opposition party leadership ignored more qualified aspirants during the candidate selection process.

The ruling party official emphasized his party’s strategic approach to the campaign, highlighting their commitment to peaceful electoral conduct as a distinguishing factor from their political opponents.

The NDC victory consolidates the ruling party’s parliamentary position following their decisive performance in the 2024 general elections, where they secured significant legislative majorities.

Political observers note that the Akwatia constituency has historically experienced competitive contests between the two major parties. The late Ernest Kumi won the seat for the NPP in 2024, while NDC’s Henry Boakye previously held the constituency in 2020.

The by-election outcome reflects broader challenges facing the NPP as Ghana’s main opposition party following their 2024 electoral defeat. Political analysts suggest the opposition party continues struggling with internal organization and strategic coordination after losing national power.

Gbande’s accusations represent typical political positioning, where governing parties often attribute opponents’ defeats to internal failings rather than acknowledging their own campaign strengths or policy appeal.

The NPP has not yet responded publicly to the specific allegations regarding candidate selection processes or internal manipulation claims made by the ruling party deputy secretary.

Ghana’s ninth parliament operates with 276 total seats, where the NDC holds 184 seats compared to the NPP’s 88, with four independent candidates. This substantial majority provides the ruling party with significant legislative leverage.

The Akwatia result maintains the NDC’s commanding parliamentary position while highlighting ongoing organizational challenges within the opposition NPP as they navigate their role as Ghana’s primary opposition force.

Inter-party accusations over campaign tactics and candidate selection represent standard features of Ghana’s competitive political landscape, where both major parties regularly critique opponents’ strategic decisions following electoral contests.

The by-election controversy underscores the high stakes associated with parliamentary representation in Ghana’s democratic system, where seat control affects legislative dynamics and political party influence.