Rugby Africa President Calls for Greater Women’s Leadership in Sport

Rugby Africa President Herbert Mensah has called for a more deliberate commitment to women’s leadership in global rugby, warning that the sport cannot achieve excellence while sidelining half of the world’s talent.

Speaking on the “Journey of Women’s Representation in Rugby Leadership” panel at the 17th World Rugby General Assembly in London, Mensah said the industry risks losing its full development potential if women are not fully included at all levels of the game.

“How can you ignore talent because of gender? If sport is big business, neglecting women means alienating at least 50% of the world and losing 50% of your profit,” Mensah said, urging rugby institutions to create room for women and for men to embrace shared excellence. “We can’t achieve it with only 50% of us. There is nothing to be afraid of. If sport is big business, then we must embrace women.”

The assembly, held ahead of the Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025 finals, brought together 134 national unions and regional bodies to review progress in leadership, governance, and the future direction of the sport.

World Rugby has made strides in recent years to boost women’s representation in leadership. Women now occupy 42% of seats on the World Rugby Executive Board and 38% on the World Rugby Council, a marked shift from a decade ago.

World Rugby Chair Brett Robinson said the record breaking Women’s Rugby World Cup England 2025 should inspire further reform. “This tournament has been joyous, bold, brilliant and truly era defining. It shows what’s possible when our sport embraces diversity and connects players and fans in new ways,” he noted.

Attendance figures underscored the growth of the women’s game, with the final between England and Canada drawing 81,885 fans, more than triple the turnout recorded in 2021.

Mensah reaffirmed Rugby Africa’s commitment to accelerate progress across the continent, highlighting the need for leadership pathways that empower women and expand rugby’s reach. Rugby Africa oversees the development of the sport across 40 member unions, including emerging high growth markets such as Ghana, Nigeria and Zambia.

The panel also featured Kylie Bates, United Nations (UN) Women Sport Strategy Lead; Sol Iglesias, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Argentina Rugby Union; and Cathy Wong, President of the Fiji Association of Sports and National Olympic Committee (FASANOC).