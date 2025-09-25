Rudeboy Vows Legal Action Over Defamatory Social Media Posts

Nigerian singer Paul Okoye, known professionally as Rudeboy, has vowed to pursue legal action against a social media user who made serious accusations against him on X (formerly Twitter). The singer has promised to take action against a social media user over a wild allegation made against him, following what he described as defamatory statements posted online.
The controversy erupted after birthday celebrations for Okoye’s wife, Ivy Ifeoma, who turned 25 on September 23rd, 2024. Photos from the celebration sparked discussions on social media that escalated into serious allegations against the former P-Square member.
The accusations originated from an X user identified as @chubbiediva, who allegedly made claims about the singer’s personal conduct. The situation developed when other social media users began commenting on posts celebrating Ifeoma’s birthday, with some making reference to Okoye’s previous marriage to Anita Okoye.
Responding to the allegations, Rudeboy took to social media to address the situation directly. The singer expressed his intention to use legal channels to address what he considers defamatory content, signaling a zero-tolerance approach to unsubstantiated claims made against him on social platforms.
The incident highlights the ongoing challenges celebrities face with social media accountability and the spread of unverified information online. Legal experts often advise public figures to address serious allegations promptly to protect their reputation and prevent the viral spread of potentially harmful content.
Okoye, who has been rebuilding his public image following the dissolution of the P-Square duo with his twin brother Peter, appears determined to protect his reputation through legal means. The singer recently welcomed his first child with wife Ivy Ifeoma, a daughter named Imani Ugomma Okoye, born on September 29, 2024, in the United States.
This development comes amid ongoing tensions within the Okoye family, particularly between the twin brothers who were once part of one of Africa’s most successful music duos. The singer has been focused on his solo career while navigating personal milestones including his new marriage and expanding family.
The case underscores the importance of responsible social media use and the potential legal consequences of making unsubstantiated allegations against public figures. Nigerian law provides various avenues for addressing defamatory content, including cybercrime legislation that covers online harassment and false information dissemination.
As the situation develops, it serves as a reminder of the delicate balance between free speech and accountability in the digital age, particularly when serious allegations are involved. The outcome of Okoye’s threatened legal action could set a precedent for how similar cases are handled in Nigeria’s evolving digital landscape.