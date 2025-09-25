Rudeboy Vows Legal Action Over Defamatory Social Media Posts

Nigerian singer Paul Okoye, known professionally as Rudeboy, has vowed to pursue legal action against a social media user who made serious accusations against him on X (formerly Twitter). The singer has promised to take action against a social media user over a wild allegation made against him, following what he described as defamatory statements posted online.

The controversy erupted after birthday celebrations for Okoye’s wife, Ivy Ifeoma, who turned 25 on September 23rd, 2024. Photos from the celebration sparked discussions on social media that escalated into serious allegations against the former P-Square member.

The accusations originated from an X user identified as @chubbiediva, who allegedly made claims about the singer’s personal conduct. The situation developed when other social media users began commenting on posts celebrating Ifeoma’s birthday, with some making reference to Okoye’s previous marriage to Anita Okoye.

Responding to the allegations, Rudeboy took to social media to address the situation directly. The singer expressed his intention to use legal channels to address what he considers defamatory content, signaling a zero-tolerance approach to unsubstantiated claims made against him on social platforms.

See the post and replies below