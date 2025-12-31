Rudeboy Sets Personal Goals for 2025 and 2026 on Social Media

Nigerian singer Paul Okoye, popularly known as Rudeboy, took to his Instagram story to share personal resolutions as 2025 draws to a close, outlining his approach to relationships and responsibilities heading into the new year.

According to the post shared on December 31, 2025, the musician declared that 2025 was the year he cut off ungrateful people from his life, while 2026 will be reserved for dealing with entitled individuals.

The P-Square member went further with a humorous but pointed follow up, suggesting that some ladies would soon start reminding people about bills like tax payments. He ended the post with a warning wrapped in humor, hinting that cooking gas is just the beginning of rising responsibilities.

The posts, shared on his Instagram story, reflect a growing trend among Nigerian entertainers using social media to communicate personal boundaries and life philosophies directly to their followers.

Rudeboy, one half of the defunct music duo P-Square alongside his twin brother Peter Okoye, has remained active in the Nigerian music scene as a solo artist following the group’s split. The brothers have had a well documented on and off relationship over the years, with multiple reunions and separations.

The singer’s comments come at the end of a year that has seen him continue to release music and maintain a strong presence in the entertainment industry. His Instagram stories often feature commentary on relationships, lifestyle choices, and social observations.

While the posts were delivered with characteristic humor, they underscore broader conversations in Nigerian entertainment circles about personal boundaries, financial expectations in relationships, and the rising cost of living affecting everyday Nigerians.