Ruby Barnor to Release Uplifting Worship Single ‘Faithful God’ on June 20

Renowned Ghanaian Gospel artist Ruby Barnor is set to release his latest worship single titled ‘Faithful God’, a heartfelt song that celebrates the unwavering faithfulness of God.

This inspiring new track which will be released on June 20, 2025, promises to resonate deeply with listeners, offering a message of hope, trust, and encouragement to all who hear it.

‘Faithful God’ highlights the powerful truth that God is always present in our lives, never failing or forsaking His people.

According to Ruby Barnor, the song’s lyrics remind believers that no matter the circumstances, God’s promises remain steadfast, and His presence gives strength and comfort in times of uncertainty.

With its soul-stirring melody and uplifting message, the song is perfectly suited for anyone seeking reassurance in their spiritual journey.

It encourages listeners to hold on to faith, knowing that they are never alone because God lives within them.

Ruby Barnor shared that ‘Faithful God’ was born out of his personal experiences of trusting God through challenges and waiting patiently for His divine timing.

She hopes the song will inspire others to remain hopeful and confident in God’s faithfulness.

The single is scheduled for release soon on all major digital platforms, making it accessible to gospel lovers worldwide.

Fans and new listeners alike can look forward to a worship experience filled with sincerity and divine encouragement.

Stay tuned for ‘Faithful God’ – a worship anthem to uplift the spirit and strengthen faith on June 20, 2025, streaming on all Social Media Platforms, including iTunes, Spotify, Boomplay, and YouTube among others.