Rubber Farmers Reject Calls for Export Ban

The Rubber Farmers Association of Ghana (RUFAG) has dismissed demands for a total prohibition on raw rubber exports, calling the proposals misleading and detrimental to farming communities.

Recent statements from Ghana Rubber Estates Limited (GREL) and the Rubber Processors Association of Ghana (RUPAG) claimed that unregulated raw rubber exports undermine domestic processing capacity, threaten industrialisation efforts, and allegedly cause annual losses reaching US$100 million. At a December 22 press conference in Accra, RUFAG leadership challenged these assertions as inaccurate representations of the sector’s realities.

Michael Nyarku, an executive member of RUFAG, told B&FT that the export ban campaign represents an attempt to monopolise the market rather than protect national industrial interests. He argued that processors seek to suppress competition and force farmers to accept artificially depressed prices for rubber cup lumps.

RUFAG contests claims that processing companies drive employment in the sector. The association notes that over two million people depend on rubber farming incomes for their livelihoods, significantly outnumbering the fewer than 1,000 workers employed across processing facilities.

The rubber farming and trading network includes approximately 300,000 tappers, 200,000 carriers and loaders, and about 150,000 tricycle operators handling rubber transport, according to RUFAG data.

Nyarku warned that monopoly pricing policies would destroy jobs, worsen rural poverty, and destabilise social conditions in rubber-growing regions. “RUFAG firmly believes that competition, not protectionism, is what will drive efficiency, fair pricing and sustainable growth in the rubber industry,” he said. “Ghana’s industrialisation agenda must be inclusive and farmer-centred, not driven by narrow corporate interests.”

The association refuted claims that raw rubber exports lack oversight. The Tree Crop Development Authority (TCDA) mandates registration and licensing for all exporters of unprocessed rubber, cashew, and shea products, requiring permits before shipment. TCDA maintains permanent monitoring operations at ports, working with the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) and port authorities to ensure compliance.

RUFAG highlighted the export market’s critical role during the COVID-19 pandemic, when local processors stopped purchasing rubber. Exporters provided an alternative outlet that prevented farmers from abandoning their plantations during the crisis.

The association maintains that access to multiple markets protects farmers from economic hardship and youth unemployment, factors it links to the rise of illegal mining activities in affected communities.