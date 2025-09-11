Rubber Company Delivers Nurses’ Quarters to Western Region

Ghana Rubber Estates Limited has completed a GH¢700,000 semi-detached nurses’ quarters for Abura Health Centre, addressing critical accommodation shortages that have hampered healthcare delivery in Ahanta West Municipality.

The two-bedroom facility includes ancillary amenities such as water closet toilets, bathrooms and kitchen facilities, designed to house medical personnel previously forced into lengthy daily commutes that compromised patient care quality.

Perry Acheampong, GREL’s Corporate Affairs Manager, highlighted the project’s role in the company’s broader corporate social responsibility framework during Tuesday’s handover ceremony. The initiative directly tackles staffing challenges that have plagued rural health facilities across Ghana’s Western Region.

“Nurses posted to Abura had faced long daily commutes, which affected service delivery,” Acheampong explained, expressing confidence that improved accommodation would enhance healthcare accessibility and efficiency for surrounding communities.

The facility represents GREL’s latest healthcare infrastructure investment, following similar projects including a GH¢600,000 staff accommodation facility at Nsuaem Government Hospital and comparable initiatives across its operational areas.

Nana Kweku Mensah, Chief of Abura, who donated land for the project, praised GREL’s swift completion timeline of under twelve months. He urged local rubber farmers to prioritize selling produce to GREL, enabling continued community development funding.

The traditional leader also requested road improvements from Abura Junction to the health facility, particularly benefiting expectant mothers requiring urgent medical attention. His appeal reflects broader infrastructure needs in rural communities despite recent healthcare gains.

Ahanta West Municipal Chief Executive Ebenezer Kofi Aidoo commended GREL’s interventions while requesting additional facility improvements, including exterior painting of the health centre itself.

Municipal Health Director Emmanuel Bediena assured stakeholders of proper facility maintenance and utilization for quality healthcare delivery. His commitment addresses common concerns about sustainability of corporate-donated infrastructure in rural areas.

Nana Kwesi Agyemang IX, Chairman of the Association of Chiefs representing communities hosting GREL operations, acknowledged the company’s consistent support for development projects across multiple locations.

The accommodation facility addresses Ghana’s persistent challenge of attracting and retaining healthcare workers in rural postings, where inadequate housing often forces medical personnel to decline assignments or seek urban alternatives.

GREL operates across 92 communities nationwide, maintaining significant social investment programs totaling approximately three million euros in recent years. The company’s integrated approach combines commercial rubber production with systematic community development initiatives.

The Abura project exemplifies successful private sector-community partnerships in addressing healthcare infrastructure gaps, particularly in regions where government resources remain limited despite growing healthcare demands.

Healthcare accommodation shortages continue affecting rural medical services across Ghana, with facilities like Abura’s representing crucial steps toward comprehensive healthcare accessibility for underserved populations.