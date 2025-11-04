Rt. Hon. Speaker, Objection to the Inclusion of a Yob in Parliament Appointments Committee

Per Parliament’s Standing Orders, the Minority Leader, in this instance the Micro Minority Leader (Asiedu Nketiah, 2025), is a Ranking Member of Parliament’s Appointments Committee.

However, this provision, just like any other law, is not cast in iron, as such, the Deputy Minority Leader can competently replace the current ‘soiled and smelly’ Micro Minority Leader, Alexander Kwamena Afenyo-Markin, on the Appointments Committee.

If a Micro Minority Leader has the penchant of dishing out slaps to Police Officers in public, and defaulting in loan repayments, what moral right does such a yob or hooligan have to be a Member of a Committee to vet the head of the third Organ of Government, thus the Judiciary?

The CEO of MASLOC, Abigail Mensah, publicly submitted on Monday, 20th October, 2025 that the Member of Parliament for Effutu and current Micro Minority Leader, Afenyo-Markin, had in the past, accessed a loan of Five Hundred Thousand Ghana Cedis (Ghc 500,000) from MASLOC and subsequently failed to honour his repayment obligations.

On what basis can a morally bankrupt person like Afenyo-Markin, thus a Police slapper-cum-loan defaulter, be a Member of Committee to vet a sanguine and benign person like His Lordship, Justice Baffoe-Bonnie?

The continued presence of characters like Afenyo-Markin in Parliament is gradually eroding the public’s trust and confidence in the august house and turning it into a laughing stock.

Therefore, it is high time Mr. Speaker, you crack the whip by handing over such hoodlums to the Police and other investigative bodies to face the very laws that you make to protect society from the lawless actions of deviants like Afenyo-Markin.

Alhassan Salifu Bawah

(son of an upright peasant farmer)