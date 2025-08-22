Royal Call for Unity: Ankrah Family Reunites to “Hoot at Hunger” in Historic Homowo Celebration

In a powerful display of cultural rejuvenation and family reconciliation, Nii Okanta Ankrah II, Head of the Mantse Ankrah Royal Family and Otublohum Dadeban-naa Mantse, delivered a stirring message of unity and cultural preservation during the Annual Homowo Festival Celebrations on Wednesday, August 20, 2025.

Historic Celebration Marks New Era for Ankrah Family

The Mantse Ankrah Royal Family’s celebration, held at the Royal Palace and Family Cemetery Museum in North Kaneshie, represented a monumental step forward for the formerly divided family. This year’s event marked their first unified celebration after a 22-year rift that had separated the three family sections—Ankrah, Ayi, and Okanta.

Following an hour-long ritual sprinkling of kpokpoi (the traditional ceremonial food) throughout the North Industrial Area and its environs, Nii Okanta Ankrah II addressed the gathered dignitaries and family members. His remarks emphasized cultural pride, educational reform, and the critical importance of familial unity.

“Together We Stand, Divided We Fall”: A Leader’s Plea for Unity

Nii Okanta Ankrah II made a passionate appeal for solidarity within the entire Ankrah family, emphasizing that unity is essential for progress and development. “Let’s come together to celebrate in Peace and Unity,” he stated, echoing his earlier invitation to family members. “Together we Stand, Divided we Fall!”

This message of reconciliation resonated deeply with attendees, as it came after more than two decades of division within the royal family. The leader expressed gratitude to God, ancestors, and the gods for making the peaceful celebration possible after years of dispute.

Call to reintroduce Ga Language in Schools

In a significant cultural advocacy move, Nii Okanta Ankrah II used the platform to make a **formal appeal** to the government to reintroduce the Ga language into Ghana’s educational curricula. This call highlights growing concerns about cultural preservation among indigenous communities in Ghana.

The Ga Mantse Office had previously emphasized the importance of respecting Ga traditions, stating that customary practices like the Homowo festival are “legally recognized under the 1992 Constitution of Ghana, which upholds and protects Ghanaian customary law and cultural practices” . This latest appeal for language education represents an extension of those cultural preservation efforts.

Distinguished Gathering of Leaders

The celebration attracted an impressive array of traditional and political leaders, including:

– Nii Ayibonte II (Gbese Mantse and Adonteng of the Ga State)

– Nii Kwashie Gborlo (Ananfro Mantse)

– Nii Dodoo Nsaki II (Paramount Chief of Otublohom)

– Dr. Opoku Agyemang

-Joseph Bukari Nikpa (Minister for Transport)

– Johnson Asiedu Nketiah (National Chairman, NDC)

Ernest Adomako (MP-Okaikwei South Constituency)

Their presence underscored the political and cultural significance of the Mantse Ankrah Royal Family’s celebrations within the broader Ga community and Ghanaian society .

Cultural Context: The Homowo Festival

The Homowo Festival, which translates as “hooting at hunger,” commemorates the Ga people’s historical victory over famine. The celebration includes the sprinkling of kpokpoi, a sacred food made from cornmeal and palm oil, to invoke blessings and ward off hunger.

This year’s festival throughout the Ga Traditional Area has been particularly significant, with the Ghana Tourism Authority, partnering with the Ga Traditional Council to elevate celebrations and promote cultural tourism . The partnership aims to showcase Ga cultural heritage to both domestic and international audiences.

Symbolic Rituals and Their Significance

The sprinkling of kpokpoi performed by Nii Okanta Ankrah II on some principal streets and sacred places including the Cemetery before his address follows ancient Ga traditions that have been maintained for generations. Similar rituals were performed throughout the Ga Traditional Area, including by the Gbese Somnenaa, Nii Doku III, who emphasized that these customs “are a vital part of the people’s identity” .

The ritual involves sprinkling the sacred food at sacred spaces and family homes accompanied by traditional chants, drumming, and the firing of muskets. This symbolizes both the rejection of hunger and the invocation of blessings for the year ahead.

Towards a Unified Future

Nii Okanta Ankrah II’s message extended beyond his immediate family to all GaDangme people and residents of Ga lands. He echoed sentiments expressed by other Ga leaders, such as the Gbese Mantse who recently stated that achieving “true reconciliation and unity would require that all the people make truth and honesty their guiding principles” .

The Supreme Head of Gbese Somnenaa had similarly emphasized the need for unity during his Homowo celebration,

stating that “when we come together as one family, we can address our basic needs and build lasting development” .

Gratitude and Acknowledgement

Nii Okanta Ankrah II expressed his heartfelt gratitude to all attendees for taking time from their busy schedules to grace the occasion. This acknowledgement of community participation reflects the traditional value of collective celebration that defines the Homowo festival.

The event demonstrated the continuing relevance of traditional festivals as platforms for addressing contemporary issues while maintaining cultural heritage—a point emphasized by the Ghana Tourism Authority’s recent partnership with the Ga Traditional Council .

Implications for Cultural Preservation

The appeal to reintroduce Ga language instruction in schools represents a broader movement to preserve indigenous languages and traditions in Ghana. This call aligns with similar efforts by cultural leaders across the country who are increasingly advocating for the integration of traditional knowledge systems into formal education structures.

The Homowo festival itself serves as an important vehicle for cultural transmission, with leaders like Nii Doku III encouraging “the youth to look beyond the celebrations and learn the deeper cultural meanings behind the dances, rituals, and symbols of Homowo” .

Conclusion: A New Chapter for the Ankrah

Family

The successful celebration and powerful message from Nii Okanta Ankrah II signals a **promising new chapter** for the Mantse Ankrah Royal Family. Their reconciliation after 22 years of division serves as a powerful example of the unifying potential of cultural traditions.

As the Homowo festivities continue throughout the Ga Traditional Area, the message delivered at the Ankrah Royal Family celebration reinforces the **enduring significance** of cultural heritage in addressing contemporary challenges and building community cohesion.

The call for educational reform represents a strategic approach to cultural preservation that may have lasting implications for the Ga community and other indigenous groups in Ghana seeking to maintain their linguistic heritage in an increasingly globalized world.

By Kingsley Asiedu