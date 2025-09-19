Royal Artist Joins Celebrity Auction for Spinal Injury Charity

Renowned royal artist Sarah Armstrong-Jones and celebrated illustrator Sir Quentin Blake lead prestigious charity auction raising funds for innovative hospital garden project across Britain’s spinal injury centres.

More than 70 leading British artists are contributing works to Horatio’s Garden Online Art Auction from October 9-26, supporting a groundbreaking charity that transforms hospital environments for spinal injury patients. The online auction through Woolley & Wallis auctioneers represents one of the most significant charitable art events of 2025.

Armstrong-Jones, who exhibits professionally under her maiden name despite being Lady Sarah Chatto, has donated her 2023 oil painting “Studio Window” to the cause. The artist won the prestigious Winsor & Newton Prize in 1988 and the Creswick Landscape Prize in 1990, establishing regular solo exhibitions at the Redfern Gallery since 1995. Her abstract landscapes and interior scenes demonstrate exceptional sensitivity to light and atmospheric conditions.

The auction features an extraordinary collaboration of established and emerging talent. Sir Quentin Blake, Britain’s first Children’s Laureate and illustrator of Roald Dahl classics, contributes “Flowering Plant,” reflecting his distinctive whimsical style. Blake received knighthood in 2013 and became a Companion of Honour during the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations in 2022.

Horatio’s Garden dedicates itself to enhancing lives of individuals with spinal cord injuries, providing tranquil and inspiring gardens for healing, reflection and rehabilitation in all 11 spinal injury centres across the UK. The charity has already established gardens in eight of the eleven National Health Service (NHS) spinal centres nationwide.

Celebrity participation extends beyond visual arts. John Illsley, founding member and former bass guitarist of Dire Straits, donated “Fishing off Needles,” demonstrating the multi-disciplinary support for this charitable initiative. The musician has exhibited artwork in London, Europe, New York, and Sydney, establishing a successful second career in visual arts.

Sculptor Sophie Ryder emphasized the charity’s personal significance, explaining her childhood hospital experiences and the transformative potential of therapeutic garden spaces. Her contribution highlights the auction’s appeal to artists with direct understanding of medical recovery environments.

The initiative gains particular poignancy from its origins. Horatio’s Garden honors Horatio Chapple, a 17-year-old aspiring doctor whose original research continues shaping garden designs. Tragically killed in a polar bear attack during a Svalbard expedition in 2011, Chapple’s vision for therapeutic hospital gardens has grown into a national movement.

Princess Eugenie serves as Royal Patron, drawing from her personal experience with spinal surgery at age 12. Her support reflects understanding of hospital confinement challenges and the healing power of accessible outdoor spaces for patients and families.

The auction showcases innovative artistic approaches to disability and recovery. Emily Kilby, who creates ceramics through mouth painting following spinal cord virus paralysis, collaborates with sister Olivia in their venture “Wheely Good Ceramics.” Their participation demonstrates the charity’s direct impact on artistic communities.

Mark Coreth, internationally recognized wildlife sculptor, conducts workshops in Horatio’s Garden South West, illustrating the charity’s ongoing educational programs. His sculpture “Swoop of Three Swifts” represents the wildlife themes often incorporated into therapeutic garden designs.

John Axford, Chairman of Woolley and Wallis auctioneers, described the privilege of supporting such meaningful charitable work. The auction house’s involvement ensures professional presentation and maximum fundraising potential for the contributed artworks.

Dr. Olivia Chapple, the charity’s founder and recipient of an Order of the British Empire (OBE), established this third annual art auction to expand therapeutic garden access nationwide. The initiative demonstrates growing recognition of creative therapy’s role in spinal injury rehabilitation programs.

The charity currently supports 73% of spinal injury patients across Britain, with ambitions to serve all NHS specialist centres. Each garden provides year-round accessibility, accommodating wheelchairs and offering privacy for difficult family conversations alongside group therapeutic activities.

This October auction represents convergence of Britain’s artistic establishment with innovative healthcare approaches, demonstrating how creative communities support transformative medical environments for the country’s most vulnerable patients.