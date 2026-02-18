Rosy Meurer Takes Control of Her Own Story Amid Marriage Rumours

Nollywood actress Rosy Meurer took to Instagram on February 18, 2026, to firmly dismiss circulating claims that she unfollowed her husband, businessman Olakunle Churchill, on the platform, insisting their marriage remains solid.

The speculation surfaced after Churchill reunited publicly with his former wife, actress Tonto Dikeh, to celebrate their son King Andre’s 10th birthday on February 17. Family photographs of the former couple together went viral, triggering a wave of online commentary and fresh allegations about Meurer’s marriage.

Meurer, who was in Cancun, Mexico, celebrating her own birthday at the time, said she had no reason to unfollow Churchill, whom she has followed since 2017. She explained that Churchill remained in Lagos specifically to be present for his son’s milestone birthday, and that she willingly gave him that space.

In separate videos, the actress also confronted long-running claims that she befriended Tonto Dikeh and used that closeness to enter Churchill’s life. She denied ever meeting Dikeh, saying the two have never spoken and do not share contact details. She acknowledged that Churchill was supportive of her career before their relationship developed romantically, but was categorical that no personal betrayal took place.

Churchill himself appeared to pre-empt the controversy, sharing a warm public tribute to Meurer on her birthday on February 15, describing her as his best friend and the most amazing woman he knows.

Meurer closed her statement with a pointed declaration: “Enough is enough. It is my life, my story and no one but me is allowed to tell it.”