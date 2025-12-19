Rory McIlroy Wins BBC Sports Personality Award After Masters Triumph

Rory McIlroy has been named BBC Sports Personality of the Year following a career-defining 2025 that saw him complete the career Grand Slam at the Masters and help Europe win the Ryder Cup on US soil.

The 36-year-old won the public vote ahead of England Rugby World Cup star Ellie Kildunne and new Formula One world champion Lando Norris. McIlroy became the first golfer to win the award since Nick Faldo in 1989, the year he was born.

In April, McIlroy won the Masters to complete the career grand slam of golf’s four major titles. He beat Englishman Justin Rose in a playoff at Augusta National. The victory made him only the sixth man in history to complete golf’s career Grand Slam, joining an elite group that includes Tiger Woods, Jack Nicklaus, Gary Player, Ben Hogan and Gene Sarazen.

McIlroy then contributed three-and-a-half points to Europe’s tally as they beat the United States to win the Ryder Cup in New York, their first away victory over the US in 13 years. The Ryder Cup triumph at Bethpage Black came despite hostile conditions and persistent heckling from American fans.

Speaking at the ceremony in Salford, McIlroy stated that 2025 has been the year he made his dreams come true. He referenced his achievements from Augusta to the Ryder Cup, describing it as the year that dreams are made of.

McIlroy also won a seventh Race to Dubai title this year, leaving him one behind Colin Montgomerie’s record. He also won the Irish Open in dramatic fashion in September, defeating Sweden’s Joakim Lagergren in a play-off.

The BBC Sports Personality award represented a double celebration for McIlroy, as the European Ryder Cup team also secured the Team of the Year prize. McIlroy and fellow European star Tommy Fleetwood accepted the team award together, making it a memorable night for golf.

The other nominees for the main prize were F1 star Lando Norris, England women’s soccer players Hannah Hampton and Chloe Kelly, England women’s rugby union star Ellie Kildunne and darts player Luke Littler. Each nominee had achieved remarkable success in 2025, but McIlroy’s historic accomplishments stood out in the public vote.

During his acceptance speech, McIlroy paid tribute to his family, thanking his parents for their sacrifices and describing his wife Erica and daughter Poppy as his rock. He expressed disappointment that they could not attend the ceremony as they remained in America, but said he looked forward to celebrating with them.

The ceremony included an emotional moment when McIlroy was interviewed on stage about fatherhood. His thoughts turned to the fathers of two victims of the 2024 Southport murders, who were presented with the Helen Rollason Award at the event. McIlroy, visibly moved, described the fathers as absolute heroes.

McIlroy flew from Florida to attend the ceremony, having competed in the inaugural Golf Channel Games event the previous day. His willingness to make the journey despite the demanding schedule demonstrated the significance he placed on the award.

The BBC Sports Personality of the Year award has been presented since 1954, recognizing outstanding sporting achievement by British or Northern Irish athletes. Previous golf winners include Dai Rees in 1957 and Nick Faldo in 1989, making McIlroy only the third golfer to receive the honor in the award’s 72-year history.

McIlroy’s Masters victory ended an 11-year wait for a major championship triumph, his last having come at the 2014 PGA Championship. The extended drought had prompted questions about whether he would ever complete the career Grand Slam, making his breakthrough at Augusta particularly meaningful.

His Ryder Cup performance demonstrated resilience under pressure, as he delivered crucial points while facing hostile crowds at Bethpage Black. European captain Luke Donald praised McIlroy’s leadership and determination throughout the competition, which proved vital to securing the away victory.

The 36-year-old’s achievements in 2025 cemented his status among golf’s all-time greats. Completing the career Grand Slam places him in exclusive company, while his consistent performance across multiple tournaments and formats showcased his versatility and sustained excellence.

McIlroy’s victory in the public vote reflected widespread recognition of his accomplishments across the United Kingdom and beyond. The award adds to a trophy collection that includes four major championships, multiple Ryder Cup appearances and numerous tour victories accumulated over a career spanning nearly two decades.

Looking ahead, McIlroy has indicated he remains hungry for further success despite achieving his long-held dream of winning the Masters. His seventh Race to Dubai title demonstrates continued dominance on the European tour, while his competitive drive suggests more major championship pursuits lie ahead.

The recognition from BBC Sports Personality of the Year provides fitting recognition for a season that McIlroy himself acknowledged may represent the pinnacle of his golfing career. Whether he can match or exceed those heights remains to be seen, but his 2025 accomplishments have already secured his place in sporting history.