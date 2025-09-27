Rooney Reveals Wife Coleen Saved Him from Deadly Drinking Spiral

Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney has made startling revelations about his battle with alcohol, confessing he believes he would be dead if not for his wife Coleen’s intervention during his playing career.

Speaking on the Rio Ferdinand Presents podcast this week, the 39-year-old former England captain admitted to “drinking for two days straight” at the height of his football success. The candid interview with his former teammate revealed the extent of his struggles with alcohol during what many consider his golden years at Old Trafford.

“I honestly believe if she weren’t there, I’d be dead,” Rooney told Ferdinand during the podcast. The admission provides unprecedented insight into the personal battles faced by one of England’s greatest ever footballers behind the scenes of his illustrious career.

Rooney described a destructive pattern where he would perform on the pitch before embarking on extended drinking sessions. “Come training and at the weekend I’d score two goals and then I’d go back and go and drink for two days straight again,” he revealed, painting a picture of a player living a double life between professional excellence and personal turmoil.

The football icon credited Coleen, whom he met during their secondary school years in Liverpool, with recognizing his problems early and helping him manage his behavior. The couple married in 2008 after six years of dating, and Rooney acknowledged that she identified his issues from the beginning of their relationship.

“When I was 17, she could see, she knew my mind and she knew I was a bit out there,” Rooney explained. “I loved my football, obsessed with football, but also I loved a night out or whatever, going out. She’s seen it very early on and she’s controlled that. Well, not controlled, but helped me control that massively.”

During his Manchester United days, Rooney revealed he would attempt to hide his drinking sessions from legendary manager Sir Alex Ferguson using “eye drops and chewing gum” to mask the evidence of his two-day binges. The elaborate deception highlights the lengths to which the striker went to maintain his professional facade while struggling privately.

The couple’s relationship has weathered several public storms related to Rooney’s behavior, including well-documented incidents of infidelity and alcohol-related arrests. In 2017, he was arrested for drink-driving in Cheshire, subsequently pleading guilty and receiving a two-year driving ban along with a fine from his then-club Everton. A year later, he faced another arrest for public intoxication in the United States.

Rooney acknowledged his past mistakes during the podcast, saying: “I’ve made mistakes in the past which are well documented and whatever but I’m a little bit different at times and she keeps me on that path and she’s done it for 20-odd years”.

The Manchester United and England record goalscorer emphasized Coleen’s crucial role throughout their relationship. “She helped me control that massively and managed me because I needed managing,” he stated, showing gratitude for her unwavering support through his darkest periods.

Having left his role as head coach at Plymouth Argyle on New Year’s Eve following poor results, Rooney has since transitioned into media work, reportedly signing an £800,000 deal with the BBC to become a regular pundit on Match of the Day. The career change represents a new chapter for the football legend as he moves away from management.

The couple, who have four children together, have built a strong family foundation despite the challenges they’ve faced. Rooney’s openness about his struggles reflects a broader conversation in football about mental health and the pressures faced by professional athletes.

His revelations come at a time when football is increasingly acknowledging the importance of player welfare beyond physical fitness. Several high-profile players have spoken about mental health challenges, addiction issues, and the pressures of professional sport in recent years.

Rooney’s career statistics underscore his exceptional talent despite his personal struggles – he remains Manchester United’s all-time leading goalscorer with 253 goals and held England’s scoring record from 2015 to 2023. His ability to maintain such high performance levels while battling addiction demonstrates both his professional dedication and the severity of his personal challenges.

The podcast interview represents one of Rooney’s most honest public discussions about his personal life, offering fans and observers a rare glimpse into the reality behind his public persona. His willingness to discuss these sensitive topics openly may help other athletes facing similar challenges.

Football experts note that Rooney’s story highlights the importance of strong support systems for professional athletes. His tribute to Coleen’s role in his recovery underscores how personal relationships can be crucial in overcoming addiction and maintaining mental health.

As Rooney embarks on his new media career, his candid revelations about overcoming alcohol addiction may inspire others facing similar battles while demonstrating the ongoing importance of addressing mental health in professional sports.