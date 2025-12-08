Rooney Claims Salah Destroying Liverpool Legacy With Public Outburst

Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney has accused Mohamed Salah of damaging his Liverpool legacy after the Egyptian forward publicly criticized the club and manager Arne Slot following a dramatic 3-3 draw at Leeds United on Saturday.

Rooney urged Slot to drop Salah from the squad for Tuesday’s Champions League match against Inter Milan and Saturday’s Premier League fixture against Brighton, describing the forward’s comments as disrespectful to teammates, the manager, and fans. The former England striker made the remarks on The Wayne Rooney Show, broadcast on BBC platforms.

Salah was an unused substitute for the third consecutive Premier League match as Liverpool twice surrendered leads at Elland Road. After the game, he told reporters he felt thrown under the bus by the club, adding that his relationship with Slot had broken down. The 33 year old forward suggested someone at the club did not want him there and hinted that Saturday’s home match against Brighton could be his final appearance before departing for the Africa Cup of Nations on December 15.

According to ESPN, Salah expressed disbelief at remaining on the bench throughout the Leeds match, stating it marked the first time in his career he had been benched for three straight league games. He revealed Slot informed him the previous day he would not start, adding he was told to accept the decision without explanation.

Rooney questioned why Salah would make such public statements, particularly given his contributions to Liverpool since joining from Roma in 2017. The forward has scored 250 goals in 420 appearances and helped the club win two Premier League titles, including last season when he contributed 29 goals. He signed a contract extension in April after being named PFA Players’ Player of the Year.

Liverpool has endured a difficult start to its title defense, sitting ninth in the Premier League table with just seven wins from 15 matches. The club trails leaders Arsenal by 10 points. Salah has scored only four goals in 13 top flight appearances this campaign, a significant decline from his record breaking 47 goal involvements last season.

Rooney suggested Salah’s declining performances prompted Slot’s decision to bench him, noting that age catches up with all players. He criticized Salah for claiming he had earned his starting position and should not have to fight for his place, arguing that players must perform at their best weekly to remain in the team.

The former Manchester United striker advised Salah to either resolve his differences privately with Slot or leave the club, warning that the timing of his comments appeared premeditated. Rooney noted Salah would soon have protection by joining Egypt’s Africa Cup of Nations squad, allowing him to avoid immediate consequences for his remarks.

Sky Sports reported that Salah told journalists he invited his parents to Anfield for the Brighton match because he wanted to enjoy what might be his final game for Liverpool. He expressed uncertainty about his future, suggesting he did not know whether he would play for the club again after the tournament.

Rooney compared the situation to his own experience under Jose Mourinho at Manchester United, when he privately requested a loan move after losing his starting position. He emphasized that he handled the matter through an honest conversation with Mourinho rather than public criticism, shaking hands and accepting the decision without further complaint.

The timing of Salah’s outburst has raised questions about his professionalism and commitment during Liverpool’s struggles. Rooney warned that the forward risks tarnishing his status among Liverpool’s all time greats, arguing he has approached the situation incorrectly and will likely regret his words in coming years.

Liverpool faces Inter Milan in the Champions League on Tuesday before hosting Brighton on Saturday. Whether Slot includes Salah in either squad remains uncertain following the public fallout.