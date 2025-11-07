Ronor Motors Slams CHRAJ Over ‘Flawed’ GRA Vehicle Report

Indigenous automobile supplier Ronor Motors Ghana Limited has condemned the recent decision by the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ) accusing it of overpricing vehicles in a contract with the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA), describing the findings as “unfair, dangerous, and a threat to Ghanaian enterprise.”

In a detailed statement issued through its lawyers, the company said the CHRAJ report was based on a “simplistic comparison” of its vehicle prices with those of Toyota Ghana Limited, without accounting for variations in specifications, warranty terms, and delivery obligations.

“It is disappointing that CHRAJ would arrive at such conclusions by relying only on price differences between suppliers, without appreciating the context or technical details of the procurement,” the release noted.

Ronor Motors argued that its pricing was lawfully approved by the Public Procurement Authority (PPA) — the official regulator of public contracts — after rigorous due diligence.

“Ronor Motors complied fully with all statutory processes. The PPA verified and approved our prices before the contract was awarded,” the company emphasized.

The firm said CHRAJ’s approach disregards due process and risks “undermining local Ghanaian businesses” that compete fairly within the rules of public procurement.

“We cannot build a self-reliant economy if regulatory institutions use reports that cast doubt on law-abiding local firms,” the company’s solicitor, Joseph Dindiok Kpemka, said.

Ronor Motors, which has supplied vehicles to several government institutions and Members of Parliament for over a decade, said it would challenge CHRAJ’s findings at the High Court to defend its integrity.

“We will not allow our reputation to be destroyed by a flawed report. We stand by our record as a transparent and patriotic Ghanaian company,” the statement concluded.