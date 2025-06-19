Ronica Sings Inspires with Soul-Stirring New Single “Enye Wo” Featuring Piesie Esther

Celebrated gospel minister, singer, and songwriter Ronica Sings begins 2025 on a high note with the release of her powerful new single, “Enye Wo,” featuring award-winning Ghanaian gospel icon Piesie Esther. This uplifting collaboration is a heartfelt anthem that magnifies the name of Jesus—highlighting His power to heal, restore, and save.

“Enye Wo” ushers listeners into a deep place of worship and reflection, capturing the essence of God’s love and the redemptive grace found in Christ. With its stirring lyrics, rich harmonies, and spirit-filled delivery, the song is designed to inspire hearts and uplift souls.

A seamless blend of worship and praise, this new release reinforces Ronica Sings’ mission to use music as a tool for spiritual transformation. “Enye Wo” is expected to become a favorite in churches and among personal worship playlists throughout the year.

Now available on YouTube and all major streaming platforms, “Enye Wo” invites everyone to experience the unshakable hope and peace found in the name above all names—Jesus.