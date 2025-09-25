Ronaldo Urges Ancelotti to Recall Neymar

Brazilian football legend Ronaldo has publicly urged national team coach Carlo Ancelotti to bring Neymar back into the Brazil squad for the 2026 World Cup in North America, arguing the Santos forward’s presence could prove decisive in the tournament.

Ronaldo, a two-time World Cup winner who scored 62 goals in 99 appearances for Brazil, made the appeal during a publicity event in São Paulo. “He is a decisive player for the Brazilian Selecao. We don’t have another player like Neymar,” the former striker emphasized alongside compatriots.

Neymar remains Brazil’s all-time leading scorer with 79 goals in 128 appearances but has not represented the national team since October 2023, when he suffered a devastating cruciate ligament injury during international duty against Uruguay. The injury sidelined him for nearly a year and significantly impacted his career trajectory.

The 32-year-old forward has since returned to Santos, his boyhood club, after mutually terminating his contract with Saudi Arabian side Al Hilal in January 2025. His stint with the Riyadh-based club proved disappointing, managing only seven appearances and one goal due to persistent injury problems.

Ancelotti officially took charge of Brazil on May 26, 2025, becoming the first foreign coach in the national team’s history. The Italian has since named four squads without including Neymar, despite the player’s return to regular competition with Santos.

When questioned about Neymar’s absence from September’s World Cup qualifiers, Ancelotti stated the forward needed to regain match fitness before consideration for international duty. “He needs to get in better shape to help the national team and to give the best of himself at the World Cup,” the coach explained.

Neymar’s return to Santos was confirmed in late January 2025 following his departure from Al Hilal, where he spent much of two years battling injuries. The move represented a homecoming to the club where he won six titles early in his career before departing for European football.

Ronaldo’s endorsement carries significant weight within Brazilian football circles, given his legendary status and World Cup pedigree. His eight goals in the 2002 World Cup, including two in the final victory over Germany, cemented his place among football’s greatest performers on the sport’s biggest stage.

The debate over Neymar’s international future has intensified as the World Cup approaches. Brazil supporters remain divided between those who believe his experience and talent are irreplaceable, and others who argue the team should move forward with younger alternatives.

Brazil’s qualification campaign for the 2026 World Cup has proceeded without significant difficulty under Ancelotti’s management, though critics argue the team lacks the creative spark that Neymar traditionally provided in attacking phases.

The former Paris Saint-Germain forward’s injury history has become a recurring concern throughout his career. His absence from Brazil’s Copa America triumph in 2019 due to injury highlighted how physical setbacks have repeatedly disrupted his international career during crucial moments.

Ancelotti faces pressure to balance loyalty to established stars with the need to build a cohesive squad capable of competing at the highest level. His coaching philosophy typically emphasizes experience and proven performers, potentially favoring Neymar’s eventual recall.

The 2026 World Cup in the United States, Canada, and Mexico presents Brazil with an opportunity to capture their sixth title and first since 2002. For Ronaldo and many supporters, excluding Neymar would mean entering the tournament without the country’s most gifted attacking player of his generation.