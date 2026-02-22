Ronaldo Silences Exit Talk With Goals, a Bisht and a Bold Declaration

Cristiano Ronaldo answered weeks of speculation about his future on Saturday, 22 February 2026, with a statement that was as much symbolic as verbal: two goals in a 4-0 demolition of Al-Hazem, a traditional Saudi bisht draped over his shoulders at the final whistle, and a direct message to the world that he is not going anywhere.

The win at Al Awwal Park sent Al-Nassr back to the summit of the Saudi Pro League, with goals also arriving from Kingsley Coleman and Angelo Gabriel to complete the rout. For Ronaldo, it was his second successive match returning from a three-game self-imposed absence that had shaken the Saudi football world and triggered the most serious questions about his future since arriving in the kingdom in January 2023.

The standoff had its roots in the January transfer window, when Ronaldo’s frustration with Al-Nassr’s lack of investment boiled over. The arrival of his former Real Madrid teammate Karim Benzema at rivals Al-Hilal, backed by the same Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF) that oversees Al-Nassr, became the final trigger. Ronaldo sat out matches against Al-Riyadh and Al-Ittihad in protest, raising serious questions inside and outside the club about his commitment.

Former Germany midfielder Toni Kroos publicly backed Ronaldo during the impasse, calling Al-Nassr’s conduct towards their star player disrespectful, but the Saudi Pro League’s governing bodies issued their own firm rejoinder, stating that no individual, however significant, determines decisions beyond their own club.

When Ronaldo did return, he did so with characteristic theatre. He scored 18 minutes into his comeback against Al-Fateh on 14 February, and followed it with a brace against Al-Hazem seven days later, taking his season tally to 21 goals.

After the Al-Hazem victory, he delivered his clearest statement yet. “I’m very happy. As I say so many times, I belong to Saudi Arabia. It’s a country that welcomed me, my family, and my friends very well. I’m happy here, I want to continue here,” he told Saudi broadcaster Thmanyah. He added that Al-Nassr were in contention, confident, and focused purely on winning the title.

The post-match scene carried additional resonance. Ronaldo appeared wearing a traditional bisht, the Al-Mu’allimah, a garment linked to Saudi cultural heritage, valued at over $21,000 and crafted by nine artisans over one month. The gesture was widely interpreted as a deliberate signal of cultural alignment and long-term commitment at a moment when his loyalty had been most publicly questioned.

The stakes beyond the current season are considerable. Ronaldo is contracted to Al-Nassr until June 2027 and has accumulated 964 career goals, steadily closing in on the unprecedented milestone of 1,000. He is also targeting a third consecutive Saudi Pro League Golden Boot, currently sitting three goals behind leader Ivan Toney, while preparing for what could be his final appearance at a FIFA World Cup when the tournament kicks off in the United States, Canada, and Mexico in the summer of 2026.

With Al-Nassr leading the Saudi Pro League standings one point ahead of Al-Hilal and also advancing in the AFC Asian Champions League quarter-finals, the season still holds the prospect of the title that has eluded Ronaldo since his arrival. Saturday’s performance suggested the 41-year-old intends to chase it to the final day.