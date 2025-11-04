Ronaldo Rejects Claim That Messi Is Better Than Him

Cristiano Ronaldo has firmly dismissed suggestions that Lionel Messi is superior to him, declaring he will not be humble about his own legacy in the latest interview with British journalist Piers Morgan.

The Al Nassr forward was asked directly whether Messi is better than him during a preview clip from the interview set to air on November 4. Ronaldo responded with characteristic confidence: “Messi better than me? I don’t agree with that opinion. I don’t want to be humble.”

The Portuguese star’s comments come after years of intense debate among football fans and pundits over who deserves the title of greatest of all time. The rivalry between the two players has dominated football discourse for nearly two decades.

During the interview, Morgan also mentioned comments from Wayne Rooney, Ronaldo’s former Manchester United teammate, who previously said he believes Messi is better. Ronaldo appeared unbothered by his former teammate’s opinion, stating it doesn’t pose any problem for him.

The rivalry between Ronaldo and Messi has been marked by extraordinary individual achievements. Messi has won the Ballon d’Or a record eight times, while Ronaldo has claimed the prestigious award five times. Both players have collected numerous club and international honours throughout their illustrious careers.

Rooney later clarified his position on the Rio Ferdinand Presents podcast, explaining that choosing Messi doesn’t mean he has a negative opinion of Ronaldo. He emphasized that he considers Ronaldo an absolute genius and praised what the 40 year old continues to achieve in Saudi Arabia.

Despite being at the twilight of their careers, both Ronaldo and Messi continue to remain among the best players in the world today. Ronaldo currently plays for Al Nassr in the Saudi Pro League, while Messi represents Inter Miami in Major League Soccer (MLS).

The full interview with Piers Morgan is scheduled to be released on November 4, and is expected to cover various topics including Ronaldo’s life in Saudi Arabia and his future plans in football. This marks the first extensive interview between the pair since their controversial conversation in 2022.