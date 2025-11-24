Ronaldo Plans Madeira Wedding After 2026 World Cup

Football superstar Cristiano Ronaldo and his fiancée Georgina Rodriguez will reportedly marry in a Christian ceremony on his home island of Madeira following the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The wedding is expected to take place at Funchal Cathedral with a reception at a nearby luxury hotel, according to Portuguese newspaper Jornal da Madeira.

The couple announced their engagement in August 2025 after more than nine years together. Rodriguez shared news of the proposal on Instagram with a photograph displaying her engagement ring and the caption “Yes, I do. In this and in all my lives.”

The venue holds special meaning for Ronaldo, as it sits only a few miles from the hospital where he was born and is close to the area where he first played international football. The choice represents a departure from tradition, as weddings typically occur in the bride’s homeland or where couples first met.

Ronaldo revealed details about his improvised proposal during an interview on Piers Morgan Uncensored earlier this month. The 40 year old Al Nassr striker explained the engagement happened around 1 a.m. when his daughters entered the room unexpectedly.

One of Ronaldo’s friends had provided the ring for the proposal. As he began presenting it to Rodriguez, his daughters Alana and Eva appeared and asked if he was giving the ring to their mother and proposing marriage. The footballer interpreted their timing as a sign to proceed with the engagement.

Ronaldo acknowledged the proposal lacked conventional romantic elements. He did not kneel during the moment because he was unprepared, though he delivered a speech expressing his feelings. The Portuguese legend characterized himself as romantic but not in traditional ways such as bringing flowers home weekly.

The engagement ring features a 35 carat oval cut diamond estimated to be worth approximately 1.5 million British pounds or over 5 million United States dollars. Rodriguez displayed the substantial piece of jewelry in her Instagram announcement that garnered millions of likes and comments.

The ceremony will take place in September 2026, right after the World Cup, according to Ronaldo’s statements to Morgan. This timing allows the footballer to participate in what could be his final international tournament before celebrating his marriage.

Georgina reportedly prefers intimate celebrations over large parties, suggesting the wedding may be a private affair despite the couple’s high profile status. The date is scheduled between the World Cup’s July 19, 2026 conclusion and the start of Saudi Pro League’s new season.

Ronaldo and Rodriguez first met in 2016 when she worked as a sales assistant at a Gucci store in Madrid. The footballer was playing for Real Madrid at the time. They kept their relationship private for approximately one year before making their first public appearance together in 2017.

The couple share two daughters together. Alana Martina was born in November 2017, while Bella Esmeralda arrived in April 2022. Rodriguez also helps raise Ronaldo’s three other children from previous arrangements.

Cristiano Ronaldo Jr., the footballer’s eldest child, was born in June 2010 before Ronaldo met Rodriguez. The mother’s identity has never been publicly disclosed. Twins Eva and Mateo were born via surrogacy in June 2017, shortly after Ronaldo and Rodriguez began their relationship.

The couple experienced tragedy in April 2022 when Rodriguez gave birth to twins but only Bella Esmeralda survived. The son, whom they named Angel, died during childbirth. Ronaldo announced the loss on social media, describing it as the greatest pain any parent can feel.

Rodriguez has become a prominent figure in her own right since beginning her relationship with Ronaldo. She starred in the Netflix reality series “I Am Georgina,” which premiered in January 2022 and provided insight into her life with the football legend and their family.

The Argentine Spanish model has amassed over 65 million Instagram followers and secured numerous brand partnerships. She maintains an active presence on social media, regularly sharing photographs of family activities, fashion choices, and luxury lifestyle.

Ronaldo continues performing at an elite level for Al Nassr in Saudi Arabia’s top division. This season he has scored 11 goals in 12 appearances, including a spectacular bicycle kick that added to his impressive statistics with the club. His career total for Al Nassr stands at 104 goals in 117 games since joining in January 2023.

The Portuguese captain aims to lead his national team at the 2026 World Cup, which will be jointly hosted by the United States, Mexico, and Canada. At 41 years old during the tournament, he would become one of the oldest players to participate in World Cup competition.

Portugal has never won the World Cup despite producing numerous world class players throughout its history. Ronaldo captured the UEFA European Championship with Portugal in 2016 and the UEFA Nations League in 2019, but the World Cup trophy remains the major honor missing from his collection.

Spanish journalist Alberto Guzmán reported that wedding plans remain fluid as Ronaldo continues arranging details behind the scenes. Sources close to Rodriguez confirmed the final date has not been absolutely fixed, though the post World Cup timeframe appears settled.

Guzmán also disclosed that Ronaldo’s engagement gifts to Rodriguez extended beyond the ring. The footballer reportedly gave her a Porsche automobile, two watches valued at over 50,000 euros, and designer clothing worth more than 30,000 euros.

The couple’s relationship has weathered various challenges including media scrutiny, professional relocations, and personal loss. Rodriguez has accompanied Ronaldo through his moves from Real Madrid to Juventus in Italy, then Manchester United in England, and finally Al Nassr in Saudi Arabia.

Reports have surfaced about a financial agreement between the couple regarding potential separation. Rodriguez would allegedly receive a lifetime monthly pension exceeding a substantial sum if the relationship ended, though neither party has confirmed such arrangements publicly.

Ronaldo previously expressed hesitation about marriage during interviews earlier in their relationship. He stated he was waiting for a certain feeling or “click” before making the commitment. The August 2025 proposal suggests he finally experienced that moment of certainty.

The footballer’s family, including his mother Dolores Aveiro and siblings, maintain strong connections to Madeira. Ronaldo has invested significantly in his birthplace, including funding a museum dedicated to his career and contributing to local charitable causes.

Funchal, Madeira’s capital and largest city, holds deep significance for Ronaldo. The city named its international airport Cristiano Ronaldo Airport in March 2017, honoring its most famous native. A statue of the footballer stands outside the terminal, though its initial version drew mockery for questionable likeness.

The wedding ceremony will likely attract massive media attention given Ronaldo’s status as one of football’s most recognizable figures. He ranks among the sport’s all time leading scorers with over 900 career goals across club and international competitions.

Ronaldo’s professional achievements include five Ballon d’Or awards recognizing him as the world’s best player, five UEFA Champions League titles, numerous domestic league championships, and the European Championship with Portugal. His individual accolades and team successes place him in discussions about football’s greatest ever players.

The marriage will formalize a relationship that has produced a blended family of five children across different arrangements. Ronaldo has emphasized his commitment to providing stable family life for all his children regardless of their origins.

Rodriguez stated in interviews that family represents her highest priority. She noted that having opportunities many mothers lack makes her appreciate time with her children even more. The model expressed that being with her children brings her genuine happiness above other pursuits.