Ronaldo Flies to Madrid for Treatment as Hamstring Injury Worsens

Cristiano Ronaldo has left Saudi Arabia to undergo specialist rehabilitation in Madrid after Al-Nassr confirmed that the hamstring injury sustained by their captain is more serious than initially assessed, casting doubt over his availability for Portugal’s final World Cup warm-up matches next month.

The 41-year-old suffered the injury during Al-Nassr’s 3-1 Saudi Pro League win over Al-Fayha last weekend, limping off the pitch in the 81st minute. Al-Nassr head coach Jorge Jesus initially downplayed the issue as muscle fatigue, but subsequent medical tests revealed the damage was more significant.

Speaking at a press conference on Friday ahead of Saturday’s home fixture against Neom Sports Club, Jesus confirmed the severity. “After tests, we see the injury suffered by Cristiano Ronaldo was more serious than expected. Cristiano will now travel to Spain, like other players who went for treatment when they were injured. His injury required treatment in Madrid with his personal therapist, and we hope he returns quickly and helps the team.”

Latest reports suggest Ronaldo faces a recovery period of between two and four weeks, though Al-Nassr have not confirmed a specific return date. The club will monitor his progress daily.

The timing is especially significant given Ronaldo’s international commitments. Portugal are scheduled to face Mexico on March 28 at the newly renovated Estadio Azteca, followed by a clash against the United States in Atlanta on March 31, with both fixtures serving as final preparations before the 2026 World Cup begins in North America this summer. Ronaldo’s participation in those friendlies is now in serious jeopardy.

Domestically, Al-Nassr hold a two-point lead at the top of the Saudi Pro League and will be without their talisman for their upcoming fixtures at a critical stage of the title race. Ronaldo has scored 21 league goals this season, ranking third among the division’s top scorers behind Ivan Toney of Al-Ahli, who leads with 23 goals from 23 appearances.

Ronaldo’s departure for Europe also coincides with heightened security concerns in the Gulf region. Riyadh has been targeted by Iranian drone attacks in retaliation for US and Israeli military operations, and Al-Nassr’s Asian Champions League fixture against Al-Wasl was among several matches postponed by the Asian Football Confederation due to the regional instability.

Despite the severity of the setback, Ronaldo is expected to be sidelined for weeks rather than months, with his rehabilitation closely monitored in anticipation of a return before the Saudi domestic season reaches its conclusion.