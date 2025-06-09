Ronaldo Commits to Al Nassr Amid Retirement Speculation

Cristiano Ronaldo has definitively stated his intention to remain with Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr, dispelling recent speculation about a potential departure.

Reports had emerged suggesting the Portuguese superstar might leave the club following a trophy-less period since his arrival. Ronaldo addressed the rumors directly after captaining Portugal to victory over Spain in the Nations Cup final.

“Basically nothing is gonna change. So Al Nassr? Yea!” Ronaldo confirmed when questioned about his club future post-match. While reaffirming his commitment, the 39-year-old acknowledged the advanced stage of his playing career.

“You know how old I am already, I’m closer to the end than I was at the beginning… but I have to enjoy every moment,” Ronaldo stated. He added a caveat regarding his continued participation: “If I don’t get seriously injured, I’ll keep going.”

Ronaldo joined Al Nassr in December 2022 on a contract reported to run until mid-2025.