Ronaldo Claims Manchester United Players Lack Proper Mindset

Cristiano Ronaldo has delivered a scathing assessment of Manchester United, claiming some players at his former club lack understanding of what the institution represents, in his latest interview with broadcaster Piers Morgan.

The five time Ballon d’Or winner expressed sadness about Manchester United’s current state, describing it as one of the most important clubs in world football that still holds a special place in his heart. Ronaldo stated the club does not have a structure and needs to work with intelligent people to create a foundation for the future.

Speaking about his compatriot Ruben Amorim, who currently manages United, Ronaldo said the coach is doing his best but cannot perform miracles. He invoked a Portuguese expression, stating that miracles only exist in Fatima, a reference to the Catholic pilgrimage site.

Ronaldo claimed United has good players but some of them do not have in mind what Manchester United is. The 40 year old forward, who currently plays for Al Nassr in Saudi Arabia, compared the current situation unfavorably to the club’s golden era under Sir Alex Ferguson, when players like Nicky Butt, Gary Neville, Roy Keane, and David Beckham developed through the youth system to become major stars.

The interview, released in three parts on Ronaldo’s YouTube channel starting November 4, marks the forward’s return to discussing his former club with Morgan. Their previous interview in November 2022 led to Ronaldo’s departure from Manchester United, after he criticized the club’s younger players and accused then manager Erik ten Hag of disrespecting him.

Ronaldo expressed his belief that Manchester United has not evolved since Ferguson’s departure in 2013, claiming the progress has been zero. He emphasized that a club of United’s dimension should be at the top of the tree, acknowledging it hurts him because he played there for many years.

Manchester United currently sits sixth in the Premier League table with 17 points after 10 games, matching starts from previous seasons that saw managers eventually dismissed. The team won all three matches in October, defeating Sunderland, Liverpool, and Brighton, which earned Amorim a nomination for Premier League Manager of the Month.

However, the broader picture remains challenging for the club. Amorim’s first season at United ended without trophies or European qualification after the team lost the Europa League final to Tottenham Hotspur. The campaign was widely criticized as one of the worst in Manchester United’s history.

When pressed about United’s chances of winning the Premier League title this season, Ronaldo stated it is not possible, noting they are already too many points behind Arsenal. The Portuguese star ruled out any title challenge for the current campaign.

Ronaldo believes the club’s hierarchy, now overseen by Sir Jim Ratcliffe and INEOS with the Glazer family taking a backseat as majority owners, is still failing to take the necessary steps to bring United back to the top of the game.

The forward’s comments extended beyond just the playing squad and coaching staff. He emphasized that the solution is not only about the coach and players, suggesting more fundamental changes are needed throughout the organization.

During the same interview series, Ronaldo also discussed his approaching retirement and plans to marry longtime partner Georgina Rodriguez after the World Cup, preferring a private ceremony that respects her wishes.

Ronaldo admitted he will cry when he retires, describing himself as an easy person to cry who does not keep feelings inside. He turns 41 in February but plans to compete at the 2026 World Cup.

The interview also touched on other topics including Ronaldo’s praise for United States President Donald Trump, whom he described as someone who can help change the world, and his refusal to agree with opinions that Lionel Messi is better than him.

Ronaldo made similar criticisms about Manchester United’s stagnation in his 2022 interview with Morgan, which led to the abrupt end of his second spell at United after he won 12 to 14 titles there including the Champions League and Ballon d’Or.

Manchester United spent over 200 million dollars in the summer transfer window bringing in players including Benjamin Sesko, Matheus Cunha, and Bryan Mbeumo. Despite these investments, consistency has eluded the team under Amorim’s management.