Roman Ridge Incident Was Slab Failure, Not Building Collapse

The Ayawaso West Municipal Assembly and Engineering Council confirmed Wednesday that Tuesday’s Roman Ridge incident involved a concrete slab failure, not a building collapse, injuring 14 workers.

The incident occurred at 12:15 pm on Tuesday, October 28, 2025, during casting of a podium slab at The Address project site. A joint statement clarified that approximately 50 square meters of wet concrete failed when temporary formwork gave way.

Fourteen construction workers were transported to 37 Military Hospital and Ridge Hospital. Twelve have been treated and discharged, while two remain stable under observation.

“There has been no structural failure,” Devtraco Plus stated, emphasizing that the building’s permanent structural integrity remains intact.

A seven-member investigative committee has been formed, comprising experts from the Engineering Council, Architects Registration Council, National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO), Ghana National Fire Service, and the municipal assembly. All site work has been suspended pending investigation results.

The committee will conduct a thorough investigation to determine the root cause and propose preventive recommendations. A comprehensive public report will be issued upon conclusion.

Both institutions urged the public to avoid speculation and rely on official sources for verified information.