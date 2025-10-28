Roman Ridge Construction Accident Injures 14 Workers Critically

Tuesday afternoon brought chaos to Roman Ridge when a construction accident sent 14 workers to hospital, all in critical condition. What looked initially like a catastrophic building collapse turned out to be something more specific but equally dangerous: a formwork failure that dropped freshly poured concrete onto workers below.

The incident occurred around 12:18 p.m. at the Architectural Engineering Group premises between a 10-storey high-rise apartment and the Ghana Institute of Engineering. By the time Ghana National Fire Service teams arrived at 12:29 p.m., fellow workers had already pulled all 14 victims from the debris. That eleven-minute response time is impressive, but the real heroes might have been the construction crew who didn’t wait for emergency services.

Devtraco Plus Limited, the construction firm managing the project, moved quickly to clarify what actually happened. According to their statement, “A localised section of temporary formwork supporting freshly poured concrete gave way, resulting in the failure of approximately 50 square metres of wet concrete during the casting of the first-floor podium slab”. That’s technical language for scaffolding props collapsing while workers were pouring concrete above them.

The company insists this wasn’t a structural failure of the permanent building. The incident was confined to temporary works used during construction, they said, with the permanent structure remaining unaffected. That distinction matters legally and technically, though it probably doesn’t comfort the 14 workers who got buried in wet concrete.

All victims were transported to 37 Military Hospital and Ridge Hospital for emergency treatment. The injuries ranged across severity levels. Twelve workers have since been treated and are expected to be discharged, while two remain under medical observation in stable condition. So there’s good news emerging from what could have been much worse.

No fatalities have been reported, which frankly feels miraculous when you’re talking about 50 square metres of concrete crashing down on people. Concrete isn’t light. Fresh concrete is heavy, viscous, and can trap people quickly. That all 14 workers survived suggests either incredible luck or quick action by their colleagues, probably both.

The Ghana National Fire Service arrived to find the rescue already complete, but they’ve taken charge of the investigation. GNFS confirmed the cause remains unknown and initiated a technical investigation to examine whether the construction project met all structural and safety requirements. The site manager has been instructed to halt all construction activities until investigations conclude and necessary corrective safety measures are implemented.

That construction suspension is standard procedure, but it raises uncomfortable questions about what went wrong. Formwork systems support tons of concrete; they’re engineered carefully and supposed to be inspected rigorously. When they fail catastrophically, something usually went seriously wrong with either design, installation, or inspection protocols.

Devtraco emphasized that all works are being carried out according to approved designs under supervision of certified consultants. The company noted they’ve completed thousands of building projects across Ghana without similar incidents. That’s meant to reassure, but it also means Tuesday’s failure was an anomaly that demands explanation.

The affected area has been cordoned off while a joint investigation proceeds. Project consultants, safety officers, and contractors are all involved in determining what failed and why. Devtraco pledged to implement preventive measures before work resumes, which sounds appropriate but doesn’t answer the immediate question: how did temporary formwork collapse in the first place?

Construction safety in Ghana has been under increased scrutiny recently, especially following several high-profile building collapses in Accra and other cities. Each incident prompts renewed calls for stricter enforcement of building codes and safety regulations. Whether those calls produce meaningful change remains debatable.

What’s clear is that construction work in Ghana carries risks that perhaps aren’t being managed as carefully as they should be. Workers show up daily to sites where their safety depends on proper engineering, quality materials, adequate supervision, and rigorous safety protocols. When any element fails, people get hurt or killed.

The Roman Ridge site reportedly involves Fabrico Builders working on a three-storey structure. The project is located in a developing area between existing buildings, which creates its own complications. Working in constrained urban spaces with adjacent structures requires extra care and planning.

Eyewitnesses described hearing a loud crash followed by screams and dust clouds. Workers ran toward the collapse site rather than away, pulling colleagues from beneath concrete and twisted metal. That instinctive response to help trapped coworkers probably saved lives while ambulances were still en route.

The speed of the rescue operation made a difference. In construction accidents involving concrete, time matters critically. Victims can suffocate, suffer crush injuries, or go into shock. Getting them out quickly and to medical care fast improves survival odds dramatically. By all accounts, that’s what happened Tuesday.

Now comes the harder part: figuring out accountability. Was this equipment failure? Human error? Inadequate inspection? Cost-cutting that compromised safety? Poor design? The investigation needs to answer these questions, not just for legal purposes but to prevent recurrence.

Devtraco’s statement that “the safety and well-being of all personnel on site remain our foremost priority” is the kind of thing every construction company says after accidents. What matters more is whether their actual practices reflect that priority. The investigation will reveal whether Tuesday’s collapse resulted from systemic safety failures or a freak accident that couldn’t have been prevented.

For the 14 workers now recovering in hospitals, the technical distinctions between formwork failure and structural collapse probably seem irrelevant. They showed up for work and ended up buried in concrete. Whether it was temporary or permanent structure that failed doesn’t change their injuries or trauma.

Their families are dealing with the emotional aftermath too. Construction work provides livelihoods for thousands of Ghanaian families, but it comes with risks that office workers never face. When accidents happen, entire households feel the impact through lost income, medical expenses, and psychological stress.

The construction industry employs massive numbers of people in Ghana’s urban centers. Accra’s skyline keeps rising with new high-rises, shopping centers, and residential developments. Each project requires workers who trust that safety measures will protect them. Incidents like Tuesday’s shake that trust and raise questions about whether rapid development is compromising worker safety.

What should happen next? First, thorough investigation with findings made public. Construction companies need to learn from these incidents, not just the one involved but the entire industry. Second, accountability for any violations discovered. If safety protocols were bypassed or ignored, there should be consequences. Third, systematic review of formwork inspection procedures across active construction sites in Accra.

The Ghana National Fire Service deserves credit for professional response and investigation. The National Ambulance Service got victims to hospitals quickly. Fellow construction workers risked their own safety to rescue trapped colleagues. Those positive elements shouldn’t be overshadowed by the accident itself.

But positive responses after accidents don’t excuse failures that cause them in the first place. If this investigation reveals preventable mistakes, whether by contractors, consultants, or inspectors, then accountability must follow. Ghana’s construction workers deserve sites where safety isn’t negotiable or optional.

For now, twelve workers are heading home to recover. Two remain hospitalized but stable. Fourteen families got a terrifying reminder about construction dangers. One project sits suspended while investigators pick through what went wrong. And Roman Ridge residents got an unwelcome demonstration that construction accidents can happen anywhere, even in upscale neighborhoods with certified contractors and approved designs.

The full story will emerge as investigations progress. What we know now is that 14 workers narrowly escaped what could have been fatal. The question is whether Ghana’s construction industry will learn lasting lessons from Tuesday’s close call or just issue statements about safety priorities before moving on to the next project.