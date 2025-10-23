Rohr Questions Nigeria World Cup Qualification After Controversial Defeat

Benin Republic coach Gernot Rohr has openly challenged the legitimacy of Nigeria’s qualification for the 2026 FIFA World Cup playoffs, citing controversial officiating in their decisive qualifier match earlier this month.

The German tactician’s frustration stems from his side’s 4-0 defeat to the Super Eagles in Uyo on October 14, a result that ended Benin’s hopes of reaching their first-ever World Cup. Victor Osimhen’s hat-trick and a fourth goal from Frank Onyeka sealed the victory, but Rohr insists at least two of those goals should never have counted.

Speaking to CAF Online (Confederation of African Football), Rohr was specific about his grievances. The opening goal, which came after Osimhen timed his run to intercept a through ball from Samuel Chukwueze, appeared offside to the Benin coaching staff. Rohr believes the Galatasaray striker had beaten the trap too early, a decision that might have been overturned with Video Assistant Referee (VAR) technology in place.

The second contentious moment arrived just before the hour mark when Osimhen powered home a header from close range. Benin players immediately protested, claiming the forward had fouled their defender during the buildup. The referee dismissed their appeals, and the goal stood.

“Our only regrets concern the first two goals conceded in Nigeria in the decisive match,” Rohr explained. “These situations would have deserved, in my opinion, a different decision and would have allowed us to obtain more justice.”

Despite the disappointment, the former Super Eagles coach found positives in his team’s campaign. Benin finished level on 17 points with Nigeria, a remarkable achievement for a nation that had never previously come close to World Cup qualification. They were also the only team to defeat Nigeria during the qualifying series, winning 2-1 in Abidjan.

“We finished with 17 points, as many as Nigeria, which already constitutes a significant confidence boost,” Rohr noted. “We were the only team to beat Nigeria in Abidjan, while they remained undefeated in all other matches.”

However, final standings placed Nigeria in second position due to superior point weighting following Eritrea’s withdrawal from the competition. That mathematical advantage proved crucial in determining who would advance to the playoffs.

The Super Eagles now face Gabon in Morocco on November 13 in a playoff semifinal. Victory there would set up a meeting with either Cameroon or the Democratic Republic of Congo (DR Congo) for Africa’s lone remaining ticket to the intercontinental playoffs, where two final World Cup spots will be determined.

For Rohr and Benin, the campaign represents both heartbreak and progress. While controversial officiating may have cost them a chance at history, their competitive performance against established African powers suggests a promising future for Beninese football.

The absence of VAR in African World Cup qualifiers remains a contentious issue, with several coaches having raised concerns about match-changing decisions throughout the campaign. Rohr’s complaints add weight to growing calls for the technology to be implemented across all critical qualification matches.