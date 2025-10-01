ROGEAP Considers Regional Off-Grid Solar System Standards

The Regional Off-Grid Electricity Access Project (ROGEAP) organised two national work-

shops to raise awareness, build capacity, and promote the regional standards applicable to stand-alone solar systems with a capacity of 350 Wc or below (ECOSTAND IEC TS 62257-9-

8:2020 and ECOSTAND IEC TS 62257-9-5:2018).

The workshops took place in Banjul, The Gambia, from 16th to 17th September 2025, and subsequently in Bamako, Mali, from 23rd to 24th September 2025.

The opening session in The Gambia was attended by key national stakeholders, including Mr. Kemo Cessay, Director of Energy, representing the Minister of Petroleum, Energy, and Mines; Mr. Papa Secka, Director General of the Gambian Standards Bureau; and Mrs. Miata French, ECOWAS Resident Representative.

A week later in Mali, the event was launched with the participation of Mr. Bakary Sacko, Vice President of the Malian Federation of Electricity, Renewable and New Energies (FENEM), alongside Mr. El Hadji Sylla, Senior Advisor at ROGEAP.

Each workshop brought together around fifty participants from Ministries of Energy, Finance, and Trade, rural electrification agencies, renewable energy and standardisation institutions, as well as representatives from the private sector and civil society organisations.

The sessions enhanced participants’ understanding of off-grid solar product quality standards, familiarised them with definitions and testing methods aligned with international benchmarks, and strengthened their capacity to inform and engage stakeholders and the public on the two adopted standards.

Through ROGEAP, the ECOWAS Commission is working with 19 countries in the region to expand electricity access for households, businesses, and public institutions, using modern stand-alone solar systems and a harmonised regional framework.

The project is financed by the World Bank, the Clean Technology Fund (CTF), and the Directorate-General for International Cooperation (DGIS). It is implemented by the ECOWAS Commission, through the Department of Infrastructure, Energy, and Digitalisation, in partnership with the West African Development Bank (BOAD).