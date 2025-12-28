Robberies and ECG Meter Thefts Spark Urgent Call for Police Patrols on Manhean

Story By: Dennis Ato Keelson

Shop owners along the busy Manhean-tiGO Pole-Mallam road in the Ga West Municipal Assembly, Greater Accra are urgently appealing to the Ghana Police Service to deploy regular patrols to the area.

Their plea follows a recent spate of robberies targeting makeshift stores, which has left the business community in fear.

Investigations by Ghanaianradar.com have uncovered that at least six shop owners fell victim to these attacks within a narrow three-day window. The affected businesses, which stocked items including cosmetics, clothing, and electronics like TV sets, were broken into and stripped of their merchandise.

The modus operandi involves the robbers cutting through the rear metal walls of the makeshift stores to gain entry. In a chilling account, one of the victims, who only gave her name as Ewurasi, explained how the thieves ‘cut the back’ of her shop to ransack it.

Ghanaianradar.com can confirm the robberies occurred on the nights of December 21, 22, and 23, 2025. The pattern suggests a coordinated effort by criminals who have identified the area as vulnerable.

Another victim also vowed to use whatever means necessary to ensure those who stole his wares face the consequences.

The crime wave has extended beyond shops. It was discovered that the thieves are also stealing residential Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) prepaid meters and selling them to residents, who are unaware the meters are stolen.

Already, about seven residential and store meters in the tiGO Pole and Mallam Issah areas have been stolen, with victims filing formal reports at the Nsakina Police Station.

This situation has further stoked fear among residents, with many now anxious their meters will be targeted next.

Local vendors are now operating under heightened anxiety, calling for immediate police intervention to restore security and protect their livelihoods.