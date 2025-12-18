Rob and Michele Reiner Died From Multiple Sharp Force Injuries Court Hears

Hollywood director Rob Reiner and his wife Michele Singer Reiner died from multiple sharp force injuries according to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner, as their son Nick Reiner made his first court appearance on Wednesday December 18 facing two counts of first degree murder.

The 32-year-old appeared briefly in Los Angeles County Superior Court wearing an anti-suicide vest and did not enter a plea. Nick Reiner was arrested on Sunday December 15 after the couple was discovered dead in their 13.5 million dollar Brentwood mansion at approximately 3:30 pm, with the medical examiner listing both deaths as homicides that occurred on December 14.

Prosecutors charged Nick Reiner with two counts of first degree murder with special circumstances of multiple murders and use of a dangerous weapon, specifically a knife. The charges carry a maximum sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole or the death penalty, according to Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan Hochman, who has not yet decided whether to seek capital punishment.

Defense attorney Alan Jackson, who previously represented Karen Read in Massachusetts and Harvey Weinstein in Los Angeles, requested a continuance during the hearing, stating he needed more time to prepare his case. When Judge Mary Lou Villar asked Nick Reiner if he agreed that his arraignment should be continued, he answered yes your honor in his only words during the brief appearance.

The arraignment was postponed to January 7 2026, marking the second delay after Nick Reiner was initially not medically cleared for Tuesday’s scheduled hearing. Jackson addressed reporters outside the courthouse and called the deaths a devastating tragedy for the Reiner family, noting there are very complex and serious issues associated with the case that need to be thoroughly and carefully examined.

The couple’s other children, Jake Reiner and Romy Reiner, released a statement expressing unimaginable pain following their parents’ deaths. The siblings described Rob and Michele as not just their parents but their best friends, and thanked people for the outpouring of condolences from family, friends and strangers from all walks of life.

Rob Reiner, 78, gained fame as Michael Stivic on the television sitcom All in the Family from 1971 to 1978 before becoming an acclaimed director of films including When Harry Met Sally, The Princess Bride and A Few Good Men. Michele Singer Reiner, 70, was a photographer and producer who worked alongside her husband on various projects and advocacy efforts including early childhood development and marriage equality.