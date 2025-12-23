Road Safety Authority Expresses Deep Concern Over Rising Crashes and Deaths

The National Road Safety Authority (NRSA) has expressed deep concern over the rising incidence of road crashes, injuries, and fatalities across the country, describing the situation as troubling for road safety management.

Speaking on the Asaase Breakfast Show on Monday, the Public Relations Officer of the Authority, Pearl Adusu Sateckla, said recent accident statistics show a worrying trend that demands urgent, collective action. She disclosed that a total of 9,626 road traffic crashes were reported from January to August 2025, involving 16,348 vehicles of all categories, including private, commercial, and motorbikes.

“The National Road Safety Authority is very worried, very, very worried about the recent state of accidents on our roads, especially the increase in the number of crashes, injuries, and deaths. All the indicators are not good news for road safety management in the country,” she said.

These crashes resulted in 12,894 casualties, comprising 1,937 fatalities and 10,957 injuries. The data shows increases across all major indicators when compared to the same period in 2024. Cases reported, vehicles involved, persons killed, persons injured, and pedestrian knockdowns all increased by 11.2 percent, 11.6 percent, 20 percent, 10.2 percent, and 8.1 percent respectively.

According to Sateckla, the Authority is engaging stakeholders to reverse what she described as a deteriorating road safety situation, particularly as the year draws to a close. She announced the rollout of Operation Comply, a joint initiative between the Ghana Police Service and the NRSA, as part of measures to reduce road crashes.

Under the operation, road safety officers will educate and sensitize road users, while the police simultaneously enforce traffic regulations and bylaws on major highways. “Road Safety staff will educate road users, and when the law is breached, the police will duly enforce it so people are aware of what is expected of them,” she explained.

She also revealed that the Authority, in collaboration with Bloomberg Philanthropies for Global Road Safety, has launched a targeted campaign aimed at commercial motorcycle, commonly known as okada, riders, whose activities contribute significantly to road crashes. The campaign focuses on reducing speeding, reckless riding, dangerous maneuvers, and the non-use of helmets, which often result in fatal crashes involving riders and pedestrians.

“We will meet the riders where they are at their stations, junctions, town halls, and through radio and television engagements to get them to take absolute control of their safety and that of other road users,” she said.

The Operation Comply campaign was launched as the festive season began, with activities including highway enforcement and sensitization on road safety benefits across the country. The NRSA is working in collaboration with the Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD) of the Ghana Police Service, the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS), the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA), non-governmental organizations, and other stakeholders.

Sateckla explained that road users, including drivers, passengers, and pedestrians, will be educated on speed limits, traffic signs, road markings, seatbelt wearing, and other safety measures. She said drivers are to abide by road traffic regulations to help prevent accidents, and those who fail to comply will be arrested and prosecuted.

Additionally, the NRSA has specifically collaborated with the GNFS to implement a nationwide vehicle fire extinguisher compliance exercise to ensure that all vehicles on the road are equipped with functional and easily accessible fire extinguishers. The initiative, which commenced on December 18, 2025, is led by the GNFS Fire Safety Compliance Taskforce, together with the National Road Safety Authority and the Motor Traffic and Transport Department of the Ghana Police Service.

Addressing concerns that some interventions may be coming late, Sateckla acknowledged that funding challenges have affected the timing and scale of the Authority’s programmes. “Honestly speaking, the implementation of some programmes depends on the availability of funds. When funds are not readily available, you see us doing programmes later than expected or not as extensively as we want,” she said.

She described 2025 as a difficult year for the Authority, noting that its performance has not met internal expectations due largely to inadequate funding from the state. “The year 2025, our performance has not been as good as it used to be. Funding has not been forthcoming as it should be, and this has been the case for many years,” she stated.

Sateckla also cited delays in the passage of amendments to the Road Traffic Act as another major challenge, noting that the lack of a full legal mandate had constrained the Authority’s work. “You cannot work effectively without a mandate. Now that the Act has been passed, it gives us more room and authority to do what we are mandated to do,” she said.

She disclosed that the NRSA, working with the police, has supported the deployment of traffic surveillance cameras nationwide to detect and deter road traffic infractions. The Ghana Police Service’s Motor Transport and Traffic Department will deploy its automated operations known as Traffictech GH to electronically detect and apprehend those who violate speed and red light regulations.

While admitting the Authority could have done better in 2025, she maintained that significant efforts were made under difficult circumstances. “We could have done better this year, but funding and legislative delays affected us. With the revised Act now in place, we are hopeful that next year will be much better,” she said.

Sateckla expressed optimism that with improved funding and legal backing, the NRSA will strengthen enforcement and education efforts to curb road crashes in the coming year. She emphasized that Ghana’s inadequate responsiveness to road safety is a key driver behind the surge in road crashes recorded in 2025.

In a previous interview with the Ghana News Agency in early December, Sateckla said national commitment to road safety interventions fell far below the level required to curb the worrying trend. “If the same level of commitment shown during COVID 19 was devoted to road safety, the outcomes will be drastically different,” she said at the time.

She noted that road safety programmes, innovations, and technology require strong financial backing. “When funds are inadequate, we cannot meet global standards,” she added.

The Authority’s data shows that excessive speeding is the leading cause of road accidents, accounting for over 60 percent of all fatal crashes in Ghana. According to the World Health Organization, over half of all road traffic fatalities and injuries involve vulnerable road users, such as passengers, pedestrians, and cyclists.

The African continent suffers the worst rate of road traffic fatalities globally, with a fatality rate of 26.6 deaths per 100,000 people, which is about three times that of Europe. Ghana has witnessed a disturbing surge in road accidents, with estimates showing that the country loses over 230 million dollars yearly due to road accidents.