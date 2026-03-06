RNAQ Plans to Give 1,000 Followers Gold for His Birthday

Ghanaian entrepreneur and investor Richard Nii Armah Quaye says he intends to mark his upcoming birthday by distributing gold tablets to 1,000 of his social media followers, in what he is framing as both a celebration and an investment gift.

Quaye, who was born on 21 March 1985, announced the plan in a message shared ahead of what will be his 41st birthday, saying the idea emerged in response to followers asking how he planned to celebrate the occasion this year.

“I want to celebrate it with my followers. All my social media followers will be put together and we will select at random 1,000 people and these 1,000 people are going to get from me gold, precious gold,” he said.

According to Quaye, the gold tablets will be sourced from a product he identified as the Gold Bar and will be presented to recipients as a form of investment rather than a conventional gift. He said the selection of the 1,000 recipients will take place at a live event scheduled to coincide with his birthday celebration, though he did not disclose the venue or further logistical details.

The announcement adds another chapter to Quaye’s reputation for milestone birthday gestures. His 40th birthday celebration in March 2025 drew wide national attention after he acquired a Bugatti Chiron and a private jet ahead of a lavish party at the Independence Square, an occasion so prominent it triggered a personal income tax assessment by the Ghana Revenue Authority.

Beyond his birthday spectacles, Quaye has gained recognition for his broader business and philanthropic footprint, including a feature in Forbes for his role in funding small and medium-sized enterprises and launching a network of food banks that have provided free daily meals to more than 17,000 people across five locations.

The President of RNAQ Holdings said followers who wish to be considered for the gold giveaway should watch for further details on his official social media channels ahead of the 21 March event.