RNAQ Foundation Opens Three Food Banks in Cape Coast and Tamale

The RNAQ (Richard Nii Armah Quaye) Foundation has opened three food bank branches in Ghana’s Central and Northern regions this week, expanding its mission to combat food insecurity across the country. The organization launched one facility in Cape Coast on Monday and two locations in Tamale on Wednesday.

Mr. Richard Nii Armah Quaye, President of RNAQ Holdings, led a delegation to meet with Osabarima Kwesi Atta II, the Omanhen of the Ogua Traditional Council, at his palace in Cape Coast. The visit aimed to secure traditional leadership support for the initiative. Sub-chiefs from the Ogua Traditional Council joined the delegation to inaugurate the Kotokoraba food bank, where residents expressed appreciation for the facility.

The Foundation continued its expansion in Tamale, where Mr. Quaye’s team visited Chief of Tamale Nyaba Dakpema Fuseini Bawah at the Dakpema Palace. Nyaba Dakpema Wulana, the second in command, and palace secretary Mr. Alhassan Basharu Daballi welcomed the delegation. Traditional colanuts were presented to the RNAQ team, and the Foundation donated cash to the sub-chiefs on behalf of the Chief of Tamale.

Mr. Alhassan thanked Mr. Quaye on behalf of Tamale residents and pledged the city’s support for RNAQ Holdings businesses in the Northern Region. Northern music artist Fancy Gadam attended the ceremony.

The three new branches operate at Kotokoraba in Cape Coast, Kukuo in Tamale, and near the Agric Traffic Light in Tamale. These facilities join the Foundation’s existing locations in Greater Accra, which began operations in August 2025 in Teshie, Ashaiman, Madina, Odorkor, and Kasoa.

The RNAQ Foundation provides one free hot meal daily to anyone holding a Ghana Card, the country’s national identification document. According to Foundation administrator Josie Aku Baiden, the program served approximately 1,200 people on its opening day across all Accra branches and had fed about 17,000 Ghanaians within the first month of operation.

Mr. Quaye, who founded Bills Micro Credit in 2009 and Quick Angels Limited in 2019 before establishing RNAQ Holdings in 2025, has stated the food bank initiative stems from personal experiences with food scarcity during his childhood. The Foundation partners with local food vendors to prepare meals, which include staple dishes such as jollof rice, spaghetti, chicken, and eggs.