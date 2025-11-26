RNAQ Foundation Opens Four Food Banks Across Kumasi

The RNAQ Foundation inaugurated four food bank branches across the Kumasi metropolis this week, expanding its national food security initiative to the Ashanti Region with facilities in Bantama, Asafo, Anloga and Alabar communities.

Richard Nii Armah Quaye, president of RNAQ Holdings and founder of the philanthropic foundation, personally led the expansion project that brings daily free meal services to Ghana’s second largest city. The launch fulfills commitments made in August 2025 when the foundation formally unveiled its national food bank program at La Palm Royal Beach Hotel in Accra.

Traditional leadership in Kumasi praised the initiative as historically significant. Speaking at the Bantama branch opening, Bantamahene Baffour Owusu Amankwatia VI expressed profound appreciation, describing the food bank as among the most philanthropic projects he had witnessed in Ghana.

The traditional leader emphasized the unprecedented nature of the daily commitment. He noted that while Ghana has heard of philanthropists worldwide, this marks the first time a benefactor has initiated sustained food support of this magnitude within the country. The Bantamahene serves as head of the Krontire clan within the Kumasi Traditional Council and functions as war marshal of the Asantehene.

Quaye acknowledged the significant support his businesses have received from Kumasi over the years. He reiterated the foundation’s dedication to providing food assistance every day of the week for the foreseeable future, ensuring sustained relief for vulnerable residents across the metropolis. The commitment extends beyond token gestures to establish permanent infrastructure serving communities daily.

The Kumasi expansion represents a major milestone for the foundation’s nationwide rollout. The RNAQ network now includes five branches in Greater Accra located in Teshie, Ashaiman, Madina, Odorkor and Kasoa, one branch in Cape Coast opened November 17, and two branches in Tamale launched November 20. The foundation remains committed to its ultimate objective of establishing operational food banks in all 16 regions of Ghana.

Each center serves freshly prepared hot meals rather than distributing raw food items. The menu includes staple dishes such as jollof rice, spaghetti, chicken and eggs. Anyone holding a Ghana Card, the country’s official identification document, can access one free meal daily at any branch. The approach removes bureaucratic barriers that often prevent vulnerable populations from accessing assistance.

Meals are sourced from local food vendors, simultaneously supporting neighborhood economies while ensuring nutritional quality. This model creates economic activity alongside addressing food insecurity, generating income for small food businesses that supply the centers. The foundation partners with community vendors rather than establishing centralized kitchens, distributing economic benefits more widely.

Since launching in early August 2025, the food banks have served thousands of Ghanaians daily across all operational centers. Within the first month alone, the facilities provided meals to more than 17,000 people. The demographic mix includes students, economically disadvantaged families, unemployed elderly residents and professionals seeking supplemental food support.

The initiative emerged from Quaye’s personal experience with food insecurity during childhood. He has stated publicly that his mother struggled to ensure he and his sister had meals, shaping his conviction that no human being should wake without eating or go to bed hungry. This lived experience informs the foundation’s commitment to sustained operations rather than short term interventions.

Quaye built his business empire through Bills MicroCredit, which he founded in 2011, growing it into a cornerstone of Ghana’s microfinance sector that eventually disbursed over GH¢7.5 billion in loans. He also established Quick Angels, an institutional angel investment firm founded in 2019 that has nurtured over 20 businesses including Pizzaman, Chickenman, Ridge Medical Centre and Burger King Ghana.

The RNAQ Foundation now operates under RNAQ Holdings, the parent organization Quaye established following his transition from day to day leadership at Bills MicroCredit and Quick Angels. The foundation addresses social challenges through innovative and community driven solutions, with the food bank program representing its flagship initiative.

Funding comes primarily from Quaye’s personal contributions, allocated and planned over years specifically for this purpose. The food banks also accept donations and volunteers from individuals and organizations wishing to support the mission. This hybrid model combines personal philanthropy with community participation to sustain operations.

The Cape Coast branch opened following traditional protocols, with Quaye leading a delegation to pay courtesy on Omanhen of the Oguaa Traditional Council, Osabarima Kwesi Atta II. Sub chiefs accompanied the delegation to officially open the Kotokoraba facility, where residents described the initiative as timely given growing food support needs.

In Tamale, the foundation visited Dakpema Palace, where officials including Nyaba Dakpema Wulana and palace secretary Alhassan Basharu Daballi received the team. The foundation presented traditional colanuts and made cash donations to sub chiefs on behalf of the Chief of Tamale. The launches attracted public attention, with Northern music artiste Fancy Gadam attending the Tamale openings.

Food insecurity remains a pressing challenge in Ghana, exacerbated by climate change impacts on agriculture, rising food prices and economic pressures affecting vulnerable populations. The Ghana Statistical Service reported that food inflation reached double digits earlier in 2025 before moderating in recent months. Many households continue struggling to afford adequate nutrition despite overall economic improvements.

The foundation’s approach differs from traditional food distribution models by providing prepared meals daily rather than periodic food parcels. This consistency allows beneficiaries to plan around reliable access while removing the burden of cooking for those lacking resources. The daily operations also create community gathering spaces that foster social connections beyond addressing hunger.

Some observers initially expressed skepticism about the initiative’s sustainability, questioning whether personal funding could maintain operations across expanding locations indefinitely. However, the foundation has demonstrated consistent service since August, maintaining daily operations across all branches without interruption. The steady expansion to new regions signals confidence in the operational model’s viability.

Public response has been overwhelmingly positive. Many Ghanaians praised Quaye’s commitment on social media, with some urging other philanthropists, civil society organizations and politicians to develop similar initiatives addressing clothing, housing and other basic needs. The food banks have begun shifting cultural perceptions around accessing social services, reducing stigma associated with food assistance.

Arthur, a travel consultant who uses the Kasoa branch, expressed hope that stigma will continue diminishing. He encourages other wealthy individuals and organizations to venture into complementary social services that could reshape Ghanaian society. This sentiment reflects growing recognition that private sector philanthropy can meaningfully address gaps in social safety nets.

The foundation views food banks as stepping stones toward developing additional initiatives ensuring people do not remain dependent on food assistance indefinitely. Future programs may address underlying causes of food insecurity through skills training, employment facilitation or income generating activities. The current focus remains establishing comprehensive geographical coverage before expanding service offerings.

The Kumasi expansion demonstrates RNAQ Foundation’s capacity to deliver on ambitious commitments while maintaining operational standards across multiple locations. As the network approaches double digit regional presence, attention will focus on whether the model can sustain quality and consistency at national scale. The foundation’s progress suggests that private philanthropy, properly structured and adequately resourced, can make substantial contributions to addressing Ghana’s social challenges.