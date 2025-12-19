Rnaq Foundation Opens Food Bank In Techiman

The RNAQ Foundation, founded by Ghanaian entrepreneur and philanthropist Richard Nii Armah Quaye, has extended its humanitarian reach to the Techiman Metropolis with the opening of a new food bank. This initiative is part of the foundation’s broader mission to strengthen Ghana’s social safety net and combat hunger nationwide.

At the ribbon-cutting ceremony, Mr. Emmanuel Lamptey, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Quick Angel Limited, represented Mr. Quaye, who serves as President of the RNAQ Foundation. Lamptey underscored that the project reflects Mr. Quaye’s philanthropic philosophy: to fight hunger across Ghana for as long as his financial capacity allows. He explained that the rapid expansion of the foundation—thirteen branches established in less than six months—demonstrates a deliberate strategy to ensure that no region is left behind in the battle against malnutrition.

The new branch in Techiman is expected to provide a localized solution to food price volatility, offering consistent nourishment to underserved communities. By filling this gap in social services, the RNAQ Foundation is helping to stabilize household food security while encouraging other organizations to pursue corporate social responsibility projects in the Techiman traditional area.

The Techiman Traditional Council, represented by Nana Kwame Brafi, Chief of New Onyinasi, praised the initiative as a “splendid service” to the people. Speaking on behalf of the King of Techiman, Nana Akumfi Ameyaw IV, he invoked blessings on the foundation’s leadership and expressed gratitude for the tangible impact of the project.

The atmosphere at the launch was marked by relief and joy, as residents celebrated the arrival of a service they had previously admired from afar. For many families, the food bank represents not only immediate support but also hope for a more secure future.