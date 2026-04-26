RNAQ Denies Beating Ex-Wife, Calls Viral Video a Setup

Ghanaian businessman Richard Nii Armah Quaye, widely known as RNAQ, has broken his silence on domestic abuse allegations levelled against him by his former wife, Joana Quaye, flatly rejecting the claims and describing them as part of an orchestrated campaign to damage his reputation.

Speaking on The Delay Show hosted by Deloris Frimpong Manso, the businessman addressed the accusations head-on, telling the host he has never physically harmed any woman in his life. “I can’t even beat my children, not to even beat my wife. I have never beaten my wife before,” he said.

A video circulating online has been widely associated with the abuse allegations. RNAQ acknowledged seeing the footage but questioned its authenticity, suggesting the images could be misleading or deliberately misrepresented. He argued that facial injuries can be faked or caused by unrelated incidents, and pointed out that he does not appear anywhere in the footage. “Because you see, that purported video that I saw, people believe in it, there were none of me in that video,” he stated.

The businessman’s remarks come in the wake of a formal legal petition filed on April 14, 2026, in which lawyers for Joana Quaye wrote to the Inspector-General of Police demanding an update on a domestic abuse complaint she lodged with the Ghana Police Service on December 9, 2025. The legal team alleged that their client endured roughly 11 years of physical and emotional abuse during the marriage, including repeated incidents of slapping, punching, kicking, and whipping with a belt.

The complaint has since been referred to the Domestic Violence and Victims Support Unit (DOVVSU), which has begun work on the case. The core concern raised by Joana’s lawyers is what they describe as an unacceptable delay in the pace of investigations.

The abuse allegations form part of a broader legal dispute that includes divorce proceedings. The Accra High Court dissolved the couple’s marriage on January 20, 2026, awarding Joana Quaye a lump sum of GH¢300,000, a one-third share of their Dansoman home, two vehicles, and GH¢5,000 monthly for the upkeep of their three children. Joana had sought GH¢50 million in compensation, arguing she co-founded the company that became the foundation of RNAQ’s business empire.

She subsequently filed an appeal at the Court of Appeal in Accra on April 1, 2026, with her legal team arguing the High Court ruling was inconsistent with constitutional principles governing the equitable distribution of marital property.

RNAQ maintained during the Delay Show interview that the public has been too quick to draw conclusions without sufficient evidence, calling it an injustice to accept allegations from a video in which he does not appear. All allegations against him remain unproven and the police investigation is ongoing.