Rita Edochie Reunites with Yul and Linc at Family Event

Nollywood actress Rita Edochie has shared a video showing her warm reunion with nephews Yul and Linc Edochie at a family event in Nteje, Anambra State. The gathering, which took place on Saturday, November 29, has sparked widespread reactions across social media platforms given the public nature of family tensions in recent months.

The event was reportedly a burial ceremony for a dear aunt in the family’s country home. Despite Rita’s vocal stance on social media regarding the relationships of both actors, the video showed heartwarming exchanges between the three family members. Both Yul and Linc treated Rita with visible affection and respect, acknowledging her position as their uncle’s wife.

The video captured playful moments between Rita and her nephews. She was seen whispering to Yul about her efforts on his behalf, to which he responded with laughter, asking if she knew how far she had gone. The lighthearted exchange demonstrated that family bonds remain intact despite public disagreements.

Rita has been particularly outspoken in her support for May Edochie, Yul’s estranged first wife, while consistently criticizing his second wife, actress Judy Austin. The veteran actress has made her position clear that she does not support Judy, who married Yul after becoming pregnant while he was still married to May. Rita has also publicly confronted Yinka Theisen, Linc’s former fiancée, for allegedly siding with Judy and attacking May on social media.

Sharing the video on her Instagram page, Rita wrote a caption inviting fans to interpret the moment. She described the location as their country home in Nteje and promised more videos would follow. Linc also posted images from the same event, confirming they had gathered to honor a departed family member.

The reunion has generated mixed reactions from netizens. Some fans expressed hope that Rita’s influence might lead to reconciliation within the family, particularly between Yul and May. Others commented on the absence of certain individuals from the gathering, noting that Judy Austin and Yinka Theisen were not present at the family event.

Rita Edochie is married to Tony Edochie, the younger brother of veteran actor Pete Edochie. Through this marriage, she became part of the prominent Edochie family, which originates from Nteje in Oyi Local Government Area of Anambra State. The family has remained in the public eye due to the ongoing marital controversies involving Yul and his two marriages.

The actress, known for playing motherly roles in Nollywood films, has consistently used her platform to defend May Edochie. She has previously stated that she will not rest until certain situations within the family are resolved, though she continues to maintain relationships with family members despite her public criticisms.

Social media users have shared varied perspectives on the video. While some praised the display of family unity, others questioned the dynamics of the relationships given the public feuds that have played out online. The warm interaction captured at the family gathering suggests that traditional family structures and respect for elders remain important values within the Edochie household, even amid personal conflicts.