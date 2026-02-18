Rita Edochie Fires Back at Judy Austin Over Women’s Advice

Veteran Nollywood actress Rita Edochie has publicly confronted Judy Austin, the second wife of actor Yul Edochie, accusing her of hypocrisy after Austin shared relationship advice urging women to be deliberate in their partnerships.

Austin posted the advice on her Instagram page on Tuesday, February 17, telling women they must be intentional with their partners if they want a happy marriage, and cautioning against marrying a man simply because of a pregnancy.

The remarks quickly drew criticism, given the widely documented circumstances under which Austin’s relationship with Yul Edochie became public. Yul was married to May Edochie when the affair surfaced, and Austin later had a child with him before he formalised the union as a second marriage.

Rita Edochie, who is married to the senior Edochie, described Austin’s post as self-indicting. Writing in a lengthy public statement, she argued that a person cannot credibly preach against conduct that defines their own history. “How can someone boldly preach against an act she is already guilty of? How do you warn others against a road you built a house on?” she wrote.

She questioned Austin’s standing to counsel young women on relationships, stating that if a list were compiled of people qualified to give such guidance, Austin would not place among the top fifty. She closed the post by warning that a second instalment was forthcoming.

As of press time, Judy Austin had not publicly responded to Rita’s remarks. The exchange has reignited debate across social media, with supporters on both sides weighing in on morality, accountability and public image within celebrity marriages.