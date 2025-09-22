Rising Kenyan Artist Bryvvn Unleashes BRKN Featuring MGZA

Kenyan artist Bryvvn has released his new single BRKN, a powerful drill track featuring South America’s MGZA. His latest release, BRKN, is more than just a new track; it’s the start of an unexpected chapter in his musical journey. The collaboration with South America–based artist MGZA feels both partly random and years in the making, a story of two creatives connected by music long before they ever set foot in the studio together.

MGZA first discovered Bryvvn’s music on SoundCloud back in 2017, becoming a loyal supporter from day one. In a twist of fate, Bryvvn happened to be in Cape Town with MGZA’s cousin at the time, who also introduced him to MGZA’s work. “I definitely vibed with his sound. It was unconventional; unique but catchy,” Bryvvn recalls. The two agreed that one day, they’d make something together. That promise has finally been fulfilled with BRKN.

The song’s origins are as raw as its sound. Bryvvn’s first set of lyrics drew inspiration from the cover art, a haunting image of youth in South America forced into a life of crime under the grip of drug lords. “I wanted to capture that image from their perspective,” he explains. “That’s why the lyrics are so dark.”

When Bryvvn recorded his vocals during his first session at MGZA’s home studio, the chemistry was immediate. Without needing much explanation, MGZA knew exactly how to build around the energy, and BRKN was born. The track also marks a personal milestone: it’s Bryvvn’s first-ever drill release, introducing fans to the rap side of an artist previously known for R&B.

“I never expected this direction,” Bryvvn admits. “But my deep voice fits perfectly with drill. I’ll keep pushing that Nairobi sheng drill vibe—though I don’t think people are ready for what’s coming.”

While Bryvvn’s sound is evolving, his roots trace back to countless late nights teaching himself production in Cape Town. Influenced by South Africa’s new wave stars like Nasty C and Shane Eagle, he sharpened his skills while studying at the University of Cape Town. By 2017, he was producing exclusively for rapper Jesse Reignz, then under Ricky Rick’s Vodacom NEXT mentorship program.

“I never had formal training,” Bryvvn reflects. “I just spent hours experimenting, picking up tricks from neighbors studying audio engineering and YouTube tutorials. Those were dark days, but eventually I developed my own sound—a raw, gritty texture that blends perfectly with melodies. Took me years to get it right.”

For Bryvvn, music has always been more than a career, it’s a lifelong calling. “I remember the first time I went to the music room and heard one of my seniors playing guitar. I don’t think I’ve ever left since then.”

With BRKN, Bryvvn not only introduces fans to a new side of himself but also lays the foundation for an exciting era ahead. As he continues experimenting with drill and weaving Nairobi’s unique flavor into his work, one thing is clear: Bryvvn is an artist unafraid of growth, reinvention, and staying true to his raw, authentic sound.