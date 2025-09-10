Rising Hip-Hop Voice Clem Biney Inspires with ‘I Am That I Am EP’

Burgeoning US-based Ghanaian hip-hop artist Clem Biney has officially released his long-anticipated EP, I Am That I Am, a bold and authentic project that showcases his lyrical prowess, versatility, and passion for music that resonates deeply with listeners.

The 9-track body of work embodies themes of faith, perseverance, identity, and triumph, skillfully weaviThe EP is now available on all major streaming platforms worldwide HERE!

Each track carries a unique vibe, with production credits from talented producers including VIKI, Dr. Ray Beatz, Pee Rocky Beatz, and It’s Joe Beatz. The EP opens with “The Chosen” featuring JR, setting the tone with powerful energy, followed by standout tracks like “Jameela”, “The Come Up” featuring VIKI, and “Life Matters”. The project also features deeply reflective songs such as “Hold On (God’s Doing)” and “Receipts”, balancing motivational storytelling with raw authenticity.

“This project is a reflection of who I am and the journey I’ve walked through — the victories, the lessons, and the faith that carried me through. I wanted to create music that speaks life, hope, and reality while staying true to my identity,” said Clem Biney.

With its mix of thought-provoking messages, heartfelt delivery, and diverse production, I Am That I Am cements Clem Biney’s place as an artist to watch in today’s music landscape.

Below is the tracklist for the latest EP:

The Chosen (feat. JR) – Produced by VIKI

Jameela – Produced by Dr. Ray Beatz

The Come Up (feat. VIKI) – Produced by VIKI

B.M.W – Produced by VIKI

Life Matters (feat. VIKI) – Produced by VIKI

Receipts – Produced by Pee Rocky Beatz

Hold On (God’s Doing) – Produced by Dr. Ray Beatz

T.A.B – Produced by Dr. Ray Beatz

Be Like That – Produced by It’s Joe Beatz

About Clem Biney

Clem Biney is a passionate hip-hop artist known for blending raw lyricism with motivational and soul-touching messages. With an artistic style rooted in authenticity and real-life storytelling, Clem continues to carve his space in the music industry, inspiring a generation of listeners through his craft.