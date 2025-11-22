Rising Graduation Fees Spark Debate Over Affordability and Transparency

Every year, thousands of students across Ghana complete four years of academic work only to face one final bill before receiving their certificates. Graduation fees, now ranging between GH¢500 and GH¢800 in many public and private universities, have become one of the most debated expenses in the country’s education sector.

For students who have already paid tuition, departmental charges, technology fees and other mandatory levies, the added cost of participating in a graduation ceremony raises important questions about affordability, transparency and legal justification.

In recent months, concerns about graduation fees have resurfaced on social media and on campuses, especially as the economic pressures facing Ghanaian households continue to deepen. Many students argue that the amounts charged do not reflect the quality of service delivery, while some parents insist that tertiary institutions have turned graduation ceremonies into revenue generating events rather than the academic celebrations they were intended to be.

A review of university fee schedules shows that the cost of graduation is typically attributed to gowns, certificates, venue setup, administrative processes, security and photography. However, the breakdown of these costs is rarely publicly disclosed. In most instances, universities publish only the total amount due, leaving students unclear about the specific budget components.

The University of Ghana (UG) charges GH¢500 for graduation, covering rental of graduation gown sets, congregation publications, graduation medallions, scroll holders, university souvenirs, water and administrative overheads. The university stated in February 2025 that 15,776 expected graduands paid the fee, generating total revenue of GH¢7,888,000. However, procurement delays affected distribution of medallions and scroll holders during those ceremonies, sparking controversy about value for money.

The legality of graduation fees has become a point of public interest. Ghana’s education system is governed by several legal frameworks, including the Education Act of 2008 and the Tertiary Education Policy Framework. Although these laws outline the responsibilities of tertiary institutions in providing academic services, none explicitly prescribe or prohibit the charging of graduation fees.

Instead, public universities operate under the oversight of the Ghana Tertiary Education Commission (GTEC), which allows institutions to set fees based on cost recovery principles, provided the charges are approved through the standard fee setting procedure. The Public Financial Management Act of 2016 also requires public institutions to justify internally generated funds transparently. This means that while universities can charge for services, the basis for such charges should be clear and accountable.

The absence of publicly available cost breakdowns makes it difficult for students to assess whether the fees they pay align with the real cost of running a graduation ceremony. Another legislative measure with implications for fee setting is the Fees and Charges (Miscellaneous Provisions) Act of 2022. The Act gives the Ministry of Finance authority to regulate the fees charged by public entities and reinforces the need for institutions to follow due process before adjusting or introducing fees.

GTEC issued a directive on November 3, 2025, instructing all public tertiary institutions to maintain current student fees for the 2025/2026 academic year until Parliament approves any proposed revisions. The circular, signed by Dr. Emmanuel Oware Nyarko, Director of Quality Assurance and Compliance, noted that some institutions have adjusted student fees without following proper statutory processes, leading to implementation challenges.

Education Minister Haruna Iddrisu appeared before the Public Accounts Committee of Parliament that same day and expressed concern that some institutions were exploiting the government’s No Fees Stress Policy to impose unjustified fee hikes. The policy provides free tertiary education for first year students and persons with disabilities.

While tertiary institutions have some autonomy in setting fees that fall within cost recovery, they are still expected to operate within the boundaries of ministerial and regulatory guidelines. Economists who specialise in education financing explain that the pressure on universities to generate internal revenue has increased over the years. Reduced central government subsidies have forced institutions to rely more heavily on internally generated funds to sustain operations.

Graduation fees, matriculation charges and other service levies have therefore become essential income streams. However, financial experts also note that cost recovery must not become excessive or burdensome, especially in a period of rising inflation and reduced household purchasing power.

Beyond economics, there is a social dimension. Graduations are symbolic transitions that celebrate achievement and honour years of effort. For some families, a child becoming the first graduate is a deeply emotional milestone. When high fees threaten participation in such ceremonies, the purpose of academic achievement loses part of its meaning.

Interviews conducted reveal that in the past, some students opted out of attending their own graduation because they could not afford the cost, leaving them to collect their certificates quietly from the academic office. This reality undermines the inclusive spirit that universities claim to promote.

Stakeholders believe that reforms are necessary. Student unions have called for greater transparency and the publication of detailed fee components. Education policy analysts suggest that universities should consider tiered graduation models, allowing students to choose affordable options that still provide the essentials of official completion.

There is also growing advocacy for GTEC to issue policy guidelines on the scope and limits of graduation fees. Some propose that basic participation in the ceremony, including the conferment of the degree, should be free, while optional add ons like professional photography packages or premium gown rentals could be offered separately at additional cost.

As Ghana’s economic climate continues to evolve, the conversation around graduation fees is likely to intensify. The heart of the debate remains a simple question: after four years of tuition, should the final step toward receiving a degree be financially difficult for the very students who worked tirelessly to earn it?

President John Dramani Mahama’s administration has cleared academic fees for approximately 15,000 first year students under the No Fees Stress Policy, signalling government commitment to reducing the financial burden on families. However, graduation fees remain outside the scope of this intervention, leaving final year students to navigate the cost independently.

The tension between institutional financial sustainability and student affordability will require careful balancing. What remains clear is that any fee structure must be transparent, justified and aligned with the values of equity and access that Ghana’s tertiary education system seeks to uphold.