Rising Digital Comedian Urges Corporate Investment in Ghana’s Creative Sector

Ghana’s evolving comedy landscape has found a vocal advocate in Isaac Kofi Dzokpo, known professionally as Hon Ike, who is calling on corporate sponsors to invest in the country’s emerging digital entertainment talent.

The comedian-journalist, who has transitioned from Netflix productions to social media stardom, argues that Ghana’s comedy scene requires structured investment to compete globally and support young creators navigating the digital entertainment space.

“Comedy in Ghana has a lot of potential, but upcoming comedians need more than just passion. They need platforms, mentorship, and sponsorship,” Dzokpo explained, emphasizing the gap between creative talent and available resources.

The multi-talented entertainer suggests corporate partnerships could transform Ghana’s comedy industry through comedy festivals, digital content sponsorships, and professional training programs that would benefit both creators and sponsors.

“We need structured avenues where comedians can showcase their talent locally and internationally. That’s how we can compete on the global stage,” he added, positioning comedy as both entertainment and cultural export.

Dzokpo’s entertainment credentials include a role in Netflix’s acclaimed 2015 war drama “Beasts of No Nation,” directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga and starring Idris Elba, before transitioning to comedy with performances in the Ghanaian film “Diamond Race.”

His digital content, featuring everyday Ghanaian scenarios from family disputes to neighborhood interactions, has resonated with online audiences seeking relatable humor that reflects local experiences and social commentary.

The creator’s dual career illustrates broader trends in Ghana’s creative economy, where digital platforms enable artists to bypass traditional gatekeepers while maintaining involvement in mainstream media and public discourse.

Beyond entertainment, Dzokpo serves as a Peace Ambassador for the Universal Peace Federation and holds executive membership in the International Media Association for Peace, demonstrating the intersection of creativity and social advocacy.

His professional recognition includes awards such as Blogger of the Year at the 2022 Ghana Rising Star Awards, reflecting his impact across multiple media platforms.

Industry observers note that creators like Dzokpo represent a generational shift toward digital-first content creation, where social media platforms serve as primary distribution channels rather than traditional live performance venues.

The comedian’s appeal for corporate support reflects challenges facing Ghana’s creative sector, where talented individuals often lack access to professional development resources, marketing support, and sustainable financing models.

“At the end of the day, comedy is not just about laughter,” Dzokpo emphasized. “It is also about reflecting society, raising conversations, and finding creative ways to make people think. With the right support, Ghanaian comedy can become a global force.”

His advocacy comes as digital platforms increasingly democratize entertainment production, enabling creators worldwide to build audiences directly while highlighting the need for professional infrastructure and business support.