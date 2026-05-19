Rising Bond Yields Threaten AI Stock Valuations

Rising United States Treasury yields are increasingly threatening the artificial intelligence stock rally that has powered Wall Street to record highs, with bond markets now challenging the extreme valuations propping up companies like Nvidia.

The Standard and Poor’s 500 (S&P 500) has surged roughly 12% since April, when a temporary Middle East ceasefire reignited investor appetite for risk. Nvidia and a narrow group of AI-linked megacap stocks drove most of those gains. Now, signals from bond markets suggest that momentum faces a serious reckoning.

The US 10-year Treasury yield has climbed to its highest point in more than a year as investors reprice inflation risks tied to oil trading above $100 a barrel. Expectations that interest rates will remain elevated far longer than anticipated are compounding the pressure from both directions.

Nigel Green, chief executive officer of deVere Group, one of the world’s largest independent financial advisory organisations, offered a stark warning: “Bond markets are now challenging that in a serious way.”

A key measure of inflation expectations, the one-year, one-year inflation swap, has climbed above 4% for the first time since early 2025. Markets that aggressively priced Federal Reserve (Fed) rate cuts only months ago are now reversing those bets at speed.

High-growth technology companies are particularly exposed when Treasury yields rise. As bond yields climb, the discount rate applied to future corporate profits increases, reducing what investors will pay for expensive growth stocks today. Nvidia, the clearest symbol of the current rally, now functions almost like a macro asset, carrying a disproportionate share of overall market momentum. Any sharp repricing in yields can transmit pain across the broader market quickly.

Government borrowing costs have also risen sharply across developed economies as investors reassess the outlook for inflation, central bank policy and fiscal discipline. History consistently shows that major equity market corrections are often preceded by instability in fixed income markets rather than stocks themselves. Bond investors tend to react earlier to inflation risks, tightening liquidity conditions, and deteriorating fiscal dynamics. Equities frequently adjust later and often aggressively.

Investors concentrating solely on AI earnings momentum risk missing the broader macro shift now underway. If yields continue rising while oil remains elevated, bond markets rather than earnings may well become the catalyst for the next technology sector sell-off.