RIOHS 2025 Graduates Ignite Fashion’s Future

The Riohs College of Design recently hosted its electrifying graduation ceremony, a true celebration of creativity.



The award-winning fashion show, themed “Fashion as a Language, Design is the New Dialect,” honored over 80 students completing their intensive 6 month program, featuring a 3 month internship and 3 month final project, all showcased in a breathtaking display of skill and innovation.

Fashion enthusiasts, parents, and friends were captivated by the graduates’ designs, inspired by themes like accidents, childbirth, and the 1980s. Through masterful fabrics, techniques, and storytelling, students pushed creative boundaries, thinking boldly outside the box.

The evening brimmed with highlights: stunning runway presentations, curated music matching design themes and moods, and lively entertainment for an immersive experience.

Preceding the show, a formal ceremony awarded certificates to the new fashion designers. Founder and Talent Manager Mr. Richard Ohene Sika shared inspiring advice on practice, networking, and apprenticing under pros for industry success.



“There is life after graduation from a fashion school,” Mr. Sika noted. “It’s not about opening a shop or container shop right away, but about gaining experience, building your network, and understanding the realities of the fashion world.”

Over 10 graduates were honored for exceptional creativity, attention to detail, and dedication throughout the program.

Boasting over 15 years in training top designers, Riohs stands as a premier fashion school in Africa and globally, with innovative programs like 3D design, Menswear Masterclass, and Bridal & Female Wear.

The school’s pioneering app enables virtual learning at one’s own pace for those unable to attend in person, balancing studies with life commitments and solidifying Riohs as an education trailblazer.

Empowered with world-class training, vital skills, and ongoing support, these graduates are poised to conquer the fashion world. Congratulations, Class of 2025 your journey inspires us all.